Cajuns run past Trojans

ULL;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Julien;26;2-5;1-1;1-4;2;3;5

Brown;23;9-12;2-3;5-9;1;1;20

Gueye;13;2-2;0-0;0-2;2;0;4

Wesley;14;1-2;0-0;0-1;3;2;2

Garnett;21;3-7;0-0;0-0;3;1;9

Charles;11;0-0;0-0;0-3;1;0;0

Thomas;22;2-4;0-0;0-5;2;5;4

Akwuba;14;5-8;1-2;2-9;2;0;11

Cadwell;12;2-5;2-2;0-2;1;2;7

Williams Jr.;19;2-3;0-0;0-1;1;2;5

Dalcourt;7;1-3;0-0;0-2;0;1;2

Harper;6;1-2;0-0;0-0;2;1;2

Au;9;1-2;0-0;0-2;0;0;2

Domingue;3;0-0;2-2;0-0;1;0;2

Team;;;;1-1;;;

Totals;200;31-55;8-10;9-41;19;18;75

PCT — FG 56.4, FT 80.0. 3-PT — 5-18, 27.8 (Garnett 3-5, Williams Jr. 1-2, Cadwell 1-4, Au 0-1, Harper 0-1, Dalcourt 0-2, Julien 0-3). BL — 4 (Akwuba 2). TO — 21 (Brown 4). ST — 5 (Thomas 3).

UALR;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Osawe;20;2-6;4-5;0-2;0;0;8

Palermo;37;5-13;1-2;2-6;3;2;11

White;33;2-9;2-3;1-5;3;0;8

Jefferson;39;2-5;9-9;0-1;3;1;14

Smith;35;2-10;3-3;0-1;0;0;7

Gardner;8;0-0;0-0;0-0;2;1;0

Stulic;24;1-2;0-0;0-2;0;0;3

Curtis II;4;0-3;0-0;0-0;3;1;0

Team;;;;0-1;;;

Totals;200;14-48;19-22;3-18;14;5;51

PCT — FG 29.2, FT 86.4. 3-PT — 4-21, 19.0 (White 2-6, Stulic 1-2, Jefferson 1-4, Osawe 0-2, Palermo 0-2, Smith 0-2, Curtis II 0-3). BL — 1 (Jefferson). TO — 15 (Smith 5). ST — 12 (Jefferson 3, Smith 3, Stulic 3).

Halftime: ULL 24, UALR 19

Officials — Kimble, Steed, Voyard-Tadal

Attendance — 1,833

At tipoff, which came an hour earlier than previously scheduled, there were no more than 20 fans inside the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

By halftime, the number had at least doubled, but there were still fewer than 50 in attendance thanks to snow and icy conditions.

Not that the University of Arkansas-Little Rock men's basketball team gave them a whole lot to watch Thursday night.

The Trojans were overwhelmed by Louisiana-Lafayette with the Ragin' Cajuns roaring away for a 75-51 victory. UALR limited the fast-paced Cajuns to only 24 points in the first half, but they dominated out of the break, quickly stretching their advantage to double digits.

Trojans Coach Darrell Walker told his staff at intermission that the first five or six minutes of the second half would determine the game. unfortunately for UALR, Walker was spot-on.

"We didn't come out very well," Walker said. "Give [Louisiana-Lafayette] some due. They're a very good basketball team, they're full strength, they've got the biggest team in the league. They've got talent, and we were there in the first half. We just didn't play well in the second half. You just can't shoot 27% from the field and think you're going to win."

The Ragin' Cajuns' size played as big of a factor as anything against a Trojan team that was again missing big man Nikola Maric, whose hamstring flared up.

Jordan Brown and Theo Akwuba both came up a rebound shy of a double-double for Louisiana-Lafayette (10-10, 5-5 Sun Belt Conference). Brown finished with a game-high 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Akwuba added 11 in just 14 minutes.

Many of those points came inside the lane as the Cajuns scored 46 points in the paint and grabbed 41 rebounds to a mere 18 for UALR (7-12, 2-5).

"I knew if we could stay within 10 of the rebound [margin], we'd have a chance to really win the basketball game," Walker said. "If it was 15 or more, we were going to get beat."

With Marko Lukic entering the transfer portal earlier in the week and Maric sidelined, the Trojans had seven active scholarship players available. Louisiana-Lafayette, on the other hand, played 14 guys. All but one of the Ragin' Cajuns who saw action scored.

Everything inside the Jack Stephens Center was audible given the minuscule crowd, but there wasn't much going on with UALR's bench. It was quiet on the home side of the floor as Louisiana-Lafayette dunked its way to a comfortable second-half advantage.

And the Ragin' Cajuns were savoring it.

The Trojans have now lost five of their past six games and are well on their way to consecutive losing seasons after winning the Sun Belt regular-season title in 2019-20.

"This is worse than last year with the covid and the injuries," said Walker, who has used 12 different lineups in 19 games. "You can't get any continuity, you can't get any rhythm. ... It is what it is, man. You think I want to sit over there and take losses like that? Absolutely not. It burns me up. But at the end of the day, this is the hand I've been dealt in the poker game."

SUN BELT MEN

Louisiana-Monroe 60, Arkansas State 59

The Red Wolves cost themselves a golden opportunity to move into sole possession of first place in the Sun Belt Conference on Thursday night at Jonesboro when Warhawks forward Nika Metskhvarishvili knocked down a go-ahead three-pointer with 17 seconds remaining.

ASU (14-6, 5-3) led by 14 with 12 minutes remaining, buoyed by a 23-point, 26-rebound performance by sophomore Norchad Omier. Omier’s 26 rebounds were the most by an ASU player since John Belcher grabbed 26 on March 2, 1970, and just two shy of tying the program’s all-time single-game record.

ASUN men

FLORIDA GULF COAST 95,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 93, OT

The Bears tied the game at 87-87 at the end of regulation, but couldn't hang on with an extra five minutes of play, eventually losing in overtime.

Florida Gulf Coast (14-9, 4-5 ASUN) was led by Tavian Dunn-Martin and Kevin Samuel, who combined for 53 of the Eagles' 95 points. Samuel, a TCU transfer, had 19 points 9 rebounds and 5 blocks, while Dunn-Martin finished with 34 points and 10 assists.

Without leading-scorer Darious Hall, Eddy Kayouloud stepped in for Central Arkansas (6-15, 3-5), and set a career-high with 34 points. He also had 14 rebounds. Collin Cooper had 18 points and was 6 of 13 from three-point range, and Masai Olowokere scored 14 off the bench.