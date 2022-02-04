Change afoot

Five decades ago, Heifer International shifted its operations to Little Rock from St. Louis, Missouri. Since making the move, we have supported millions of people around the world to end hunger and poverty in their communities, while promoting cross-cultural learning and sustainable farming from our Little Rock campus and the Heifer Ranch in Perryville.

This year will see new leadership and the re-imagining of the campus as we enter our sixth decade in the city.

Back in 2010 when I joined Heifer International, I was fueled by the values and sense of purpose that surround the organization. Coming from a background in marketing with Coca-Cola, and later as an impact investor, I was inspired by the opportunity to do good in the world. Heifer already had a strong program and global presence.

As anyone who has supported our work will know, the idea is simple--generous donors here in the United States support communities in need around the world, providing gifts of cows, goats or even chickens, giving families living in poverty a source of healthy, nutritious food.

The inspiration came from a Midwestern farmer named Dan West, who in 1944 established what became Heifer International, when he returned from a stint as an aid worker in the Spanish Civil War.

Hailing from a farming family, West was troubled by what he saw during his time with people displaced by the conflict. He knew that a few hours after eating their meal, they would again be hungry, which led to the idea of farmers here in the United States sending cows and other animals around the world to communities in need, equipping them with a sustainable source of food.

When I joined Heifer, the organization had many projects, each working with a small number of families across different countries. With the provision of animals, family nutrition would improve, but without a regular source of income and a supporting environment of customers and service providers, they lacked the means of pulling themselves out of poverty. In our time together, the team has evolved our programs, staying true to the organization's core values of strong community, sharing and caring.

Our programs focus on supporting communities to reach a living income, an amount that is specific to each program area that enables each family member to access decent housing, nutritious food and clothing, as well as education and health care. Working together with Heifer's expert field staff, communities identify the issues they face and map out ways to close the living income gap.

Program participants are all small-scale farmers. Following an assessment of local resources, animals may be provided to families to help meet their needs. Participants who receive animals as part of a Heifer project receive training so they can feed, shelter and care for them, and protect the environment, as they manage their farms and grow their incomes.

We train and equip local networks of community veterinarians and invest in cooperatives and the infrastructure farmers need to get their products to market, helping to create a support system that sets them up for long-term success.

Our programs focus on sustainability, enabling small-scale farmers to develop reliable sources of income so they can continue to meet the needs of their families long after Heifer's engagement with their community ends. Working together, farmers protect and regenerate local resources so that the gains continue in the months and years ahead.

We have made the same commitment to sustainability in our work in Arkansas. The Heifer Ranch was recently accredited as a best-in-class training center in regenerative agriculture by the world-leading Savory Institute and continues to provide training and support to farmers across the South.

Every year, our work supports more than one million families globally, with strong ties back to Little Rock and Arkansas. In 2022, the relationship between the city and the organization is entering a new chapter, as Heifer continues to evolve.

After 12 years as president and CEO, I will retire, and the organization will launch a global search for a new leader. We will also be making some exciting changes at our Little Rock campus as part of our new ways of working across the organization.

Like many businesses in the state, our work had to adapt to significant change over the last two years. As Heifer's programs around the world have evolved, so too has Heifer's headquarters. Our staff have clearly expressed a desire for more flexible ways of working, and we are developing with them a series of hybrid working options that will enable a better work-life balance. We will remain in the same building and are currently redesigning our office space, focusing on collaboration and connection to our colleagues around the world.

As we re-imagine our workspace, we will reduce our footprint in our headquarters building to two floors and are exploring options to bring other values-aligned partners to the campus. Throughout all of this, we will retain a strong presence in Little Rock, and are committed to the Heifer Campus as a dynamic and engaging space at the heart of the city.

Heifer is proud to be an ambassador for Arkansas through its work around the world, and we look forward to that continuing in the years ahead.

Pierre Ferrari is president and CEO of Little-rock based global development organization, Heifer International, and after 12 years of leadership will retire in September 2022.