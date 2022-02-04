Defensive intensity turns tide for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- Halftime adjustments University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman talked to his players about on Wednesday night against Georgia had to do with their attitude on defense.

"It was not analytical," Musselman said.

The Razorbacks responded with a dominant second half to beat the Bulldogs 99-73 at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.

Arkansas led 53-47 at halftime when the Razorbacks shot 59.5% (22 of 37) and the Bulldogs shot 58.3% (14 of 24).

"What happened in the first half was like an NBA game where you are just trading baskets," Musselman, a former NBA coach, said on Arkansas' postgame radio show. "They shot like 60% or whatever it was in the first half. It felt like 90%. And they were playing H-O-R-S-E, getting open shots from three."

Georgia shot 45.3% to end Arkansas' streak of holding opponents under 40% at six games, but the Razorbacks got back to their lock-down defensive mindset in the second half -- when the Bulldogs shot 34.5% (10 of 29).

Arkansas turning up the heat defensively in the second half was especially evident on the perimeter, where Georgia shot 1 of 6 on three-pointers after being 7 of 11 in the first half.

"The first half was bad for us defensively," said senior guard Stanley Umude, who led the Razorbacks with 31 points. "We were playing at their pace in the first half. We just had to do a better job of settling in and getting stops."

Georgia's 47 points were the most the Razorbacks have allowed in the first half this season and the second-most in any half. Hofstra scored 49 points in the second half of the Pride's 89-81 victory over Arkansas in North Little Rock.

The Bulldogs scored more points in the first half against Arkansas than Missouri did the entire game when the Razorbacks beat the Tigers 87-43.

"We just started playing harder," Umude said of the second half at Georgia. "Coach got on us, and we had to respond."

The Razorbacks (17-5, 6-3 SEC) played hard on offense from start to finish in winning their seventh consecutive game.

Arkansas had season-highs in shooting at 56.1% (40 of 71) and matched its season-high with 23 assists.

The Razorbacks hit a season-low 4 of 7 free throws, but overcame that by hitting a season-high 15 three-pointers on 28 attempts.

In the first 21 games, Arkansas averaged 5.9 made three-pointers and hit six or fewer in 12 games, including 3 of 14 in the 77-68 victory over West Virginia last Saturday.

Umude hit 6 of 8 three-pointers at Georgia and senior guard JD Notae hit 4 of 7. Five other Razorbacks hit a three-pointer.

"I think it changes how teams have to defend us," Musselman said of Arkansas' three-point spree. "The game plan's got to change for people when we make threes like that.

"The most shocking thing of the year is we haven't shot the ball consistently from three. We've been reliant on free throws attempted.

"I thought we really shared it. We didn't take many off-the-dribble threes that were poor shot selections."

The 99 points were the most the Razorbacks have scored this season, surpassing a 97-60 victory over the University of Central Arkansas.

Arkansas' total also was the most points allowed this season by Georgia (6-16, 1-8). The previous high was Kentucky's 92-77 victory over the Bulldogs.

"Defense," Georgia guard Aaron Cook of the Bulldogs' main issue against the Razorbacks. "That's it. We didn't play any defense.

"No rotations. No talk. Just overall bad defense.

"You've got to get a stop. When you don't play defense, you can't win games."

Musselman has gotten that point across to the Razorbacks since they started 0-3 in SEC play.

"I'm glad we corrected it," Musselman said of the improved defense in the second half at Georgia. "Because I don't know if we still have the weighted vests, and I don't know where the bricks were with the snow, and with the way the roads are, I don't know if we could've gone out and found bricks and weighted vests."

The previous two seasons, and earlier this season, the Razorbacks practiced with weighted vests and holding bricks on close-out defensive drills after extended spells of poor play.

"The way that thing was trending, it was going to be an epic practice [Thursday] if we wouldn't have turned it around our defensive intensity," Musselman said. "Sometimes teams are going to make shots, but I didn't think we did the little things in that first half we were supposed to do.

"Georgia is offensively talented, but certainly in that second half, I thought we played as hard as we should've been the whole game."

Up next

Mississippi State at Arkansas men

WHEN 7:30 p.m. Saturday

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 17-5, 6-3 SEC; Mississippi State 14-7, 5-3

SERIES Arkansas leads 34-32

RADIO Razorbacks Sports Network

TV SEC Network



