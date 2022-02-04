Eagles ready for run in 1A

Revenge wasn't exactly West Side Greers Ferry's primary motivation when it played Class 1A No. 1 Wonderview on Tuesday night. The Eagles simply wanted to continue the hot stretch of top-shelf basketball they'd been playing.

It didn't hurt that they'd be able to get a payback in the process, though.

West Side Greers Ferry, ranked No. 2 in 1A, took it to the Daredevils from the get-go and indirectly made a statement to the rest of its class by rolling to a 77-47 victory. The win not only extended the Eagles' winning run to eight games, but it also eradicated any lingering sour tastes they may have had in their mouths from the last time the two played each other.

The Daredevils battled back from a 20-point deficit and got a combined 58 points from Caleb Squires and Sam Reynolds to beat West Side Greers Ferry 82-76 in overtime on Dec. 30 during the Wildcat Classic at Episcopal Collegiate High School in Little Rock.

"I've been doing this a long time, but I told the kids that I'd never lost one like we did the first time we played Wonderview," West Side Greers Ferry Coach Keith Brown said. "Up 15 with three minutes to go, that was a tough one to swallow. I really felt like turnovers hurt us late in that one, especially when they were trying to get back in it. It was like we were handing it to them.

"This time, once we built our lead, we took care of the basketball. If we take care of it, I think we're pretty hard to handle. And the kids just came out with high intensity and played so hard from the start. We're starting to play better, and this is the time of year you want to do that."

With postseason play just around the corner, there's no better time than the present for West Side Greers Ferry (26-5). The Eagles haven't lost a game since that defeat to Wonderview, and they weren't about to let history repeat itself on their home floor.

Travis Gentry, who's averaging nearly 19 points and seven assists per game, was again the catalyst with a game-high 25 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds. Max Gipson (17 points), Brenton Knapp (16 points) and Zack Birmingham (14 points) also contributed in a big way offensively, while the Eagles as a group were also able to limit Squires and Reynolds to 31 points.

That kind of effort on both ends of the floor is what Brown has gotten used to seeing from his group, which is huge considering how last season ended. West Side Greers Ferry, the 2021 state runner-up, is outscoring teams 66-37 during its current winning streak. The Eagles, whose other four losses were to teams in larger classifications, have waltzed to a 15-0 record in the 1A-2 Conference and also own a road victory over The New School, the No. 5 team in Class 1A.

"We really just kind of use the motto of unfinished business," explained Brown, who team lost to Viola in the state title game a year ago. "We didn't get the job done, and this squad is really grounded on that. With Travis, he's such a good leader for us. The other guys really look to him to take them to the next level, and they've done a really good job trying to get there.

"Now I don't think we're totally where we were last year defensively, but this team shoots it better than any one I've had."

The ultimate goal for the Eagles, however, is to win their first state title since 1983, and Brown said he believes these Eagles have what it takes to do that.

"I've always said that at this time of the year, give me a group of seniors," he said. "Give me a senior-led team because at this point in the year, they play with a different energy. People might not believe that, but after doing it for 20 years. ... it's hard to send a group of seniors home.

"That's what I think is going to lead this team. We start three of those 12th-graders, and we're going to lean on them."

MAYFLOWER GIRLS

Growing up

Mayflower lost its entire starting lineup from last season, but that's only slightly hampered what it's been able to do this season.

The Lady Eagles have still been able to accomplish plenty.

Mayflower has shot up the 3A-5 Conference standings behind a talented group of sophomores and is on the verge of doing something not many gave it a chance to do. The Lady Eagles (15-5, 10-2) are currently a game behind Class 3A No. 5 Lamar for first place and a game up on third-place Atkins, which is scheduled to host Mayflower tonight, weather permitting.

The Lady Eagles will need to win its final two games and have Lamar to drop at least one of its final three to have a shot at gaining a share of the league title. But with everything Mayflower lost from a team coming off a Class 3A state championship, the position it is in says a lot about the system and program Lady Eagles Coach Coty Storms has in place.

"Honestly, these sophomores have played together for so long," he said. "They were undefeated last year as ninth-graders in junior high. The unselfishness that they play with is probably the biggest thing we've got going for us.

"They don't care who scores. There may be some similar names at the top, but a lot of the times, it's different people every night."

Karley Brown, who played a huge role in the team's 29-27 win over Centerpoint in the title game last season, is the lone senior on the Lady Eagles' roster. The 5-6 guard continues to have multiple effects on games, especially on defense. Storms mentioned she's taken 19 charges already while providing his young team -- one that has six 10th-graders -- with the kind of toughness and stability it needs.

"She makes a big difference," Storms said of Brown. "I'll be honest, I don't think we win the state championship if she's not on that team. She does everything it takes to help us win. I mean everything."

But Storms said he also has been impressed with what his inexperienced bunch has done.

Four sophomores start alongside Brown, with Kiki Williamson, Hailey Francis, Riley Whittingham and Ella York all putting together big scoring nights at various points. Francis is coming off 21- and 23-point efforts in wins over Dover and Two Rivers this week.

"We will still do some sophomore stuff that'll have you scratching your head at times," Storms said. "Early in the year, they were kind of feeling things out and wasn't really using their biggest advantage, which is quickness. I do think we're playing pretty well right now, though.

"Hopefully, we didn't start doing that too early. I think we can be scary because we have a lot of those 10th-graders that don't have a lot of pressure on them. I think we can lose in the first round of district tournament or make a run in the state tournament. That's kind of who we are, and any of those things can happen when you've got a young group."

IZARD COUNTY BOYS

In the right position

Just two weeks ago, Izard County was saddled with a 13-10 mark after losing to Calico Rock 45-38 on Jan. 20 -- the Cougars' third defeat over a four-game stretch.

But for a program that's been one of the best in Class 1A for the past five seasons, struggling is rare. A trip south was all Izard County needed to "snap" out of it.

Althougth the Cougars lost a tight one on the road against Magnet Cove 24 hours after their loss to Calico Rock, they returned the next day to pull out a 44-43 win at Dierks to jump start a five-game winning streak.

"We had a big week in conference, and then we went and got a split on the road against Magnet Cove and Dierks," Izard County Coach Kyle McCandlis explained. "That win we had against Dierks is the one that I feel like gave us the confidence boost that we needed at this point in the season. It's kind of propelled us forward in terms of, 'Hey, we can make a run at this one more time.' I graduated a bunch of kids from last year, so some of these new guys needed that win against a good opponent like that to push them forward."

Izard County (18-11, 11-4 1A-2) has won all five games since notching that one-point victory over Dierks, which was ranked No. 1 in Class 2A at the time. The Cougars had a showdown today with Shirley (15-12, 10-5) until treacherous road conditions forced a cancellation.

There is quite a bit riding on the matchup for the Cougars. A win would give Izard County the No. 2 seed going into the district tournament and an automatic slot into regionals. A loss could send the Cougars to the fourth spot. Either way, Izard County is feeling better about where they are right now.

"Their toughness, their resilience has been great," McCandlis said of his team. "They're never giving up in games. Down 15 or whatever, they are always battling. They stay mentally locked in regardless, and that's surprised me because of the experience factor.

"These guys haven't had much of it, except for junior high, but that's completely different from a senior high game. They come in every day and just grind it out. They play super hard every time out."

All-state forward Caleb Faulker, as well as a slew of other former key contributors, have all graduated, which has forced the Cougars to re-stock. Guys like Gunner Gleghorn and Denton Reiley have stepped to the forefront to help put Izard County in prime position late in the year.

"These guys have shown toughness, and everyone has bought in," McCandlis said. "They don't want to be that group that let's the bar down. They want to prove they belong, they want to be winners. The players who wear the jerseys may change, but the name on the front doesn't, and that means something."

TIP-INS

Marmaduke senior guard Carolina Hoffman surpassed the 2,000-point mark for her career in Tuesday night's 78-32 victory over Cross County. She went over 1,000 points during her sophomore season when she played for Riverside. ... A pair of games between top 10 girls teams were supposed to headline today's schedule, but they were postponed. No. 2 North Little Rock was going to attempt to avenge an earlier loss at No. 1 Conway while No. 9 Little Rock Central was looking to beat No. 3 Fort Smith Northside after losing to the Lady Bears in January. Those matchups will be rescheduled for a later date.