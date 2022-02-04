End urged for testing rule to enter U.S.





DALLAS -- Airline and tourism groups are pushing to eliminate the U.S. government requirement that international travelers provide a negative test for covid-19 before boarding a U.S.-bound plane.

They believe the testing rule is discouraging people from booking international trips. They point to the United Kingdom, which eliminated a similar rule last month.

Airlines for America, which represents the nation's biggest carriers, and 28 other airline, travel and business groups wrote Wednesday to the White House coronavirus policy adviser urging the Biden administration to end the testing requirement.

The groups argued that the testing requirement is no longer needed because of the high number of covid-19 cases already in every state, higher vaccinations rates and new treatments for the virus.

"Removing the requirement will greatly support the recovery of travel and aviation in the United States and globally without increasing the spread of covid-19 and its variants," they wrote.

The White House did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Domestic leisure travel in the U.S. has recovered to pre-pandemic levels, but business and international travel have not fully rebounded. From early 2020 through last December, spending in the U.S. on travel has dropped by a cumulative $730 billion, and many jobs in the sector have not come back, according to the U.S. Travel Association.







