Ex-officer convicted in murder released

CHICAGO -- Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke left prison on Thursday after serving less than half of his nearly seven-year sentence for killing Black teenager Laquan McDonald, angering community leaders.

Van Dyke was released at 12:15 a.m. from the Taylorville Correctional Center in central Illinois, a corrections official said. The conditions of his parole or what Van Dyke plans to do next weren't immediately known.

In 2018, Van Dyke became the first Chicago officer in about 50 years to be convicted of murder for an on-duty killing.

Many Black leaders hoped his conviction for second-degree murder and aggravated battery signaled a new era of police accountability and the department's treatment of the city's Black residents. But they said his early release for good behavior after he served about three years and four months of his sentence of six years and nine months revictimized McDonald and the Black community.

"This is the ultimate illustration that Black lives don't matter as much as other lives," said the Rev. Marshall Hatch, a prominent minister on the city's West Side. "To get that short amount of time for a murder sends a bad message to the community."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is Black, made a similar point.

"I understand why this continues to feel like a miscarriage of justice, especially when many Black and brown men get sentenced to so much more prison time for having committed far lesser crimes," she said in a statement Thursday.

To give the teen and the community the justice it hoped it had with Van Dyke's conviction, the NAACP this week asked U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to bring federal civil-rights charges against Van Dyke. McDonald's grandmother, Tracie Hunter, has asked for the same thing.

The 2014 shooting eventually led to a court-ordered consent decree that resulted in several reforms, including the creation of a civilian-led police oversight board and new rules governing investigations into police shootings. After the city refused to release the police video of McDonald's killing for more than a year and only did so after a judge ordered it to do so, it now must release such videos within 60 days.

While Lightfoot on Thursday pointed to "historic reforms" the city has made, changes have come slower than expected and the city has struggled to meet some of the consent decree's deadlines.

To Hatch and others, Van Dyke's early release is another reminder of what they already knew.

"It just reinforces this feeling of hopelessness in African American communities, and reinforces the thought that police can continue their oppressive behavior in those communities and be either exonerated or given light sentences," said Chico Tillmon, a senior research fellow at the University of Chicago Crime Lab and a former gang member.

"I served 16 years and three months for conspiracy to sell drugs and somebody who committed murder, openly, publicly, did 3½ years," he said. "This kind of thing happens over and over."

Joseph McMahon, the special prosecutor who led a team of attorneys that secured Van Dyke's conviction and who asked the judge to impose an 18-20 year sentence, said he hopes people don't think Van Dyke escaped punishment.

"I know this is difficult to accept, especially for minority communities marginalized by police and the criminal justice system for decades, but this [conviction and sentence] is a sign of progress," he said.

Craig Futterman, a University of Chicago law professor who helped lead the push to force the city to release the video, called the sentence "a slap in the face for Black folks and those of us who care about police accountability."

However, Futterman said, "It was next to unbelievable that there was a prosecution and a conviction for murder."

And although McDonald's great uncle, the Rev. Marvin Hunter, believes the sentence was woefully inadequate, he said it doesn't take away from the significance of the case.

"Had Jason Van Dyke gotten one day in jail it would have been a victory because he was the first," said Hunter. "Since then, police across the country are getting convicted of murdering Black people."