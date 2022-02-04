Fed nominee rebuts GOP claims about oil remarks

WASHINGTON -- Pushing back against critics, a key nominee to the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors said Thursday before a Senate panel that she would not make it more difficult for any industry to obtain bank loans.

Sarah Bloom Raskin, a former Fed governor and deputy Treasury Secretary, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to be the Fed's vice chairwoman for supervision, the nation's top bank regulator. Republicans have contended that Bloom Raskin's previous statements on climate change suggest she would use her position at the Fed, if confirmed, to discourage banks from lending to oil and gas companies.

The White House has disputed that view and on Thursday, in remarks before the Senate Banking Committee, Bloom Raskin said she would not be able to take such steps in the position, if confirmed.

"It is inappropriate for the Fed to make credit decisions and allocations," Raskin said. "Banks choose their borrowers, not the Fed. It's inappropriate for the Fed to choose winners and losers and doing so is not the proper institutional role of the Fed."

The Senate panel is also considering the nominations of Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson to the Fed's board. If approved, they would vote on the Fed's interest-rate policies and on oversight of the financial system. Cook is the first Black woman to be nominated to the Fed's board, and Jefferson would be only the fourth Black man on the board if confirmed.

Jefferson appeared to gather broad support from senators in both parties, while Cook received bipartisan praise but also harsh criticism from Sen. Pat Toomey from Pennsylvania, the committee's senior GOP member.

Toomey and some other Republicans were unconvinced by Bloom Raskin's comments and will vote against her nomination.

"This is one of the most remarkable cases of confirmation conversion I have ever seen," Toomey said, suggesting Raskin has switched her view to win the Senate's support.

Toomey and other Republican senators focused on comments she has made suggesting that regulators should discourage banks from lending to oil and gas companies. Two years ago, in an opinion column in The New York Times, Raskin called oil and gas a "dying" industry and criticized the Fed's willingness to support lending to fossil fuel companies as part of its emergency support for the financial sector during the pandemic recession.

And at a conference last year, Bloom Raskin suggested that financial regulators should support "a rapid, orderly and just transition away from high emission assets."

Environmental groups argue that Bloom Raskin supports analyzing the potential threat that climate change poses to banks and insurance companies as part of the Fed's mandate to ensure the "safety and soundness" of the financial system.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky harshly criticized Bloom Raskin in a speech on the Senate floor Thursday, suggesting widespread GOP opposition to her nomination.

MARGIN OF SUPPORT

To be confirmed, Bloom Raskin would need the unanimous support of Democrats or would have to win over some Republicans.

Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat from Montana, where oil and gas are produced, appeared sympathetic to Bloom Raskin's views during the hearing.

"It's critically important that the Fed gets all the information that they can when they're dealing with risks to our financial system," Tester said. "It is rather obvious that climate change has to be part of the information that you gather."

Oil and gas trade associations have criticized Raskin's nomination, though not all have explicitly opposed her. The Chamber of Commerce, in a letter to the committee last week, urged the senators to simply "raise several important issues" during the hearing.

Some banking trade groups have not opposed Raskin's nomination. She was Maryland's top bank regulator from 2007 to 2010, and has won plaudits from leading Maryland bankers for her collegial approach.

OPPOSITION TO COOK

Separately, Cook has come under attack from conservative commentators who have suggested she is unqualified.

Toomey said Cook has engaged in "extreme left wing advocacy" and "has supported race-based reparations, promoted conspiracies about Georgia voter laws, and sought to cancel those who disagree with her views."

Sen. Sherrod Brown, the Democrat from Ohio who chairs the committee, said, "The attacks on Dr. Cook are abhorrent."

"They were ginned up on the far right blogosphere to discredit a highly respected economist with substantial monetary policy experience," Brown continued. "She has a Ph.D. in economics. Plenty of other board governors have never had that."

Cook is an economist at Michigan State University and former staffer in President Barack Obama's White House. She earned her economics doctorate from the University of California, Berkeley and has college diplomas from Spelman College and Oxford University.

On Thursday, Cook said she sees fighting inflation, which is currently at a four-decade high, as the Fed's top priority.

"I agree with Chair [Jerome] Powell that our most important task is tackling inflation," Cook said. "High inflation is a grave threat to a long, sustained expansion, which we know raises the standard of living for all Americans and leads to broad-based, shared prosperity."

Jefferson, an economist and dean at Davidson College in North Carolina, also said he considers rising inflation a major risk to the economy.

"The Federal Reserve must remain attentive to this risk and ensure that inflation declines to levels consistent with its goals," Jefferson said.