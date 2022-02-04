Editor's note: This letter was originally published five years ago today.

Connected marchers

On Jan. 21, 2017, I attended the Women's March in Washington, D.C., proud to be marching with my daughter, a teenage grandson, a niece and her two teenage daughters, and a sister-in-law from Alaska. We joined over 500,000 women, men, and children of all colors, genders, races, and religions.

Why were we marching? We marched for respect, for equal pay, for choice and for life (yes, some of each of us were there), for a livable planet, the end of violence against women, for public education, health care for all, for an end to religious, racial, and ethnic discrimination, and for the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

It was an awesome experience that connected us together and made us realize once again we are not alone.

ELLEN CHAMBERLAIN

Hot Springs Village