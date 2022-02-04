Florida Gulf Coast dumps UCA

CONWAY -- Hosting a ranked Division I opponent for the first time in school history, the University of Central Arkansas women's basketball team trailed No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast 23-17 with 7:42 left in the first half -- holding to only two points since the start of the second quarter.

But about two minutes later, Florida Gulf Coast hit four consecutive three-pointers while holding Central Arkansas scoreless, extending its lead to 35-17 with 5:36 left before eventually winning 71-44 at the Farris Center on Thursday night.

"We have to start listening better in the first and second quarter of the game so we don't dig ourselves these kinds of holes," UCA assistant coach Tiffany Phillips said. "I think that's just the frustration that we have, we dig these holes. And yeah, [Florida Gulf Coast is] a great team, but we've got to do a better job of listening and focusing on the game plan.

Despite making it a two-score game in the second quarter, Central Arkansas (8-12, 3-6 ASUN) faced a double-digit deficit as early as the 4:18 mark of the first quarter before eventually losing by 29 points.

Florida Gulf Coast (20-1, 9-0), which extended its winning streal to 13 games, also competed without a key figure. The team's leading scorer, Keirstan Bell, was sidelined following surgery on a partially torn meniscus on Jan. 26. Bell, who averages 23.4 points per game, is one of the highest scoring players in the NCAA and projected to be a top-five pick in this year's WNBA Draft.

Bell's absence wasn't felt, though, as the Eagles posted 70-plus points for the 19th time this season. FGCU guard Tishara Morehouse finished with a game-high 19 points, and was one of five Eagles in double figures, along with Kendall Spray (12), Tyra Cox, Kerstie Phills (10) and Andrea Cecil (10.)

The Eagles are first in the ASUN in both three-pointers made (248) and three-point percentage (33.4%). They kept pace with those marks against UCA, shooting 32.7% on 52 three-point attempts.

The Sugar Bears' 44 points tied for their third-lowest total this season, scoring fewer against Arkansas-Little Rock (38 points) and Kansas State (40 points).

Lucy Ibeh led the way for UCA with 13 points and 13 rebounds, putting her at 10 double-doubles this season. Hannah Langhi's 12 points made her the only other UCA player in double figures. Beyond Ibeh and Langhi, no other Sugar Bear scored more than five points.