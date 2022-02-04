Former Franklin County sheriff's sentencing reset for March

FAYETTEVILLE -- Former Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen is set to be sentenced at 9 a.m. March 10 in Fayetteville, a federal judge ruled Monday.

A jury convicted Boen, 51, of two federal counts of deprivation of rights under color of law Aug. 9 while acquitting him of a third count. He was found guilty of using excessive force on jail detainees in 2018, resulting in injuries.

Boen faces up to 20 years in federal prison and additional fines.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks reset the sentencing hearing after Russell Wood of the Wood Law Firm in Russellville, one of Boen's attorneys, said he tested positive for covid-19. Wood's motion said he was dealing with the symptoms associated with the virus and was unable to properly prepare for the hearing. His testing positive for covid-19 also resulted in Wood not meeting the requirements to enter the courthouse.

Cory Thomas, supervisor deputy for the U.S. Marshals Service in Fayetteville, has said Boen is awaiting sentencing at the Okmulgee County jail in Okmulgee, Okla.