Fort Smith attorney Kelly Procter Pierce announces Republican bid for state Senate seat

FORT SMITH -- Attorney Kelly Procter Pierce announced Wednesday her Republican bid for state Senate to represent downtown Fort Smith's District 27.

Her announcement set up a Republican primary contest. Rep. Justin Boyd, R-Fort Smith, announced previously. There's no incumbent in the race. Sen. Mathew Pitsch, R-Fort Smith, is running for state treasurer.

"I want to be a voice for parents against out-of-control school boards, stand up against government overreach whether it's mask or vaccine mandates, and protect our traditional values of life and liberty," Pierce said in her announcement.

Pierce, 56, describes herself as a lifelong Republican active in the party and as a 2020 delegate to the Republican national convention. She has practiced law since 1989, according to her announcement. She lost a bid for the state House District 76 seat in Fort Smith in 2018, coming within 98 votes out of 4,496 cast in her Republican primary race.

District 27's boundaries and district number changed after the state Board of Apportionment redrew legislative district lines Nov. 29. The state redraws boundaries every 10 years, after each U.S. census, to equalize districts' populations. The board consists of the governor, attorney general and secretary of state.

The new district boundaries take in northern Fort Smith. Previous boundaries didn't include that portion of the city and extended farther south of the city limits.

The state has 35 Senate districts. State senators serve four-year terms and each receives a base salary of $44,357. They also receive per diem and reimbursement for expenses.