Fort Smith man sentenced for threats to blow up federal courthouse in Fayetteville, White House

FORT SMITH -- A Fort Smith man was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for mailing threats to blow up the federal courthouse in Fayetteville and the White House.

David Daniel Dieringer III, 28, was sentenced to 36 months in prison on one count of mailing a threatening communication, to be followed by three years of supervised release, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The Sebastian County District Court received a letter from Dieringer threatening to blow up the Fayetteville Federal Courthouse and the White House on June 25, according to court documents. The letter said that if the recipient did not communicate the threat, that he would be killed. The return address was an address used by the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center where Dieringer was an inmate at the time.

Dieringer was interviewed and admitted to sending the letter and said he would carry out bombings of both locations using a pressure cooker bomb if given the opportunity. Dieringer also described how to assemble such a device.

On July 11, Dieringer placed a letter addressed to the White House in the Sebastian County Detention Center inmate mail system. The letter was addressed to President Joe Biden and said, "When I get out of federal prison, I'm going to blow up the White House."

Dieringer was later interviewed and admitted to writing the second letter as well.

U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes III presided over the sentencing hearing in Fort Smith.