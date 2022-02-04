Fort Smith parents 'irreparably harmed' by school mask mandate, lawsuit says





FORT SMITH -- A group of parents is challenging the Fort Smith School District in Sebastian County Circuit Court over its Aug. 9 mask mandate for students.

Lacy McCain, Rebekah Travis, Brittney Hall and Tara Mendoza filed the lawsuit claiming deprivation of rights against the School District; its superintendent, Terry Morawski; and all seven members of the School Board in response to the mandate Jan. 13, court records state.

The group also filed for a temporary restraining order against the board's Jan. 10 mandate until the court can hear its petition.

The School Board authorized Morawski to implement a 60-day mask requirement effective immediately Aug. 9. It required students, staff and visitors to wear masks in district buildings and vehicles with two people or more. The board also voted to certify an emergency regulation for school staff to wear masks Aug. 12.

The policy, which would have expired Oct. 8, allowed Morawski to make exceptions to the mask requirement using his discretion and information provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arkansas Department of Health. The School Board approved extending the policy for 30 days Sept. 27 before voting to remove it Oct. 11.

The School Board voted 4-2 to reactivate the mandate for 30 days Jan. 10 in response to the increase in covid-19 cases in the state, specifically the omicron variant. Morawski can remove the mask mandate beforehand if Sebastian County has 49 or fewer new, known infections of covid-19 per 10,000 residents for a consecutive 14-day period.

McCain, Travis, Hall and Mendoza are identified in the petition as Sebastian County residents with children who either attend the School District or have been "forced to seek alternative sources of education" due to the imposition of the mask mandate Aug. 9. They are represented by attorneys Travis Story and Gregory Payne of the Story Law Firm in Fayetteville.

The petition states the petitioners allege the mask mandate was issued without legal authority under Arkansas law and infringes on their "fundamental liberty interests as parents" recognized by the Arkansas Supreme Court. This gives them standing to challenge the mask mandate on constitutional grounds.

The School Board's passage of the mask mandate has also required parents to choose between sending their children to school without masks, resulting in disciplinary action; sending them with masks against their will in violation of their fundamental rights as parents; or remove them from the school altogether despite every Arkansas school district having a constitutional obligation to offer free and adequate education to all children in said district, according to the petition.

"Therefore, petitioners are irreparably harmed," the petition states.

The petition asks the mask mandate be judged void and unenforceable, for a permanent injunction of the mandate or any similar mandate issued by the School District, for actual and punitive damages for violation of the Arkansas Civil Rights Act, for an award of costs including reasonable attorneys' fees, and for such other and further relief the Circuit Court deems just and proper.

Christina Williams, the School District's coordinator of public information, said the district is aware of the lawsuit. Its legal counsel is reviewing the details.







