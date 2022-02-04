Four more from Sundance Film Festival

A virtual film festival is, fundamentally, a different sort of experience from attending one in person in all the ways you might imagine. Each festival locale has its own vibe -- a college town like Columbia (True/False), buzzes with avant garde verite enthusiasts and frat bro Mizzou supporters; Toronto (TIFF), a stately, international city, turns pie-eyed and hysterical with the influx of top-end celebs -- and each of those disparate elements help create the actual feel of the festival itself.

Over the years in Park City, Utah, I've walked stunned out of the Holiday Village theater into the bitter cold, eaten (good!) burritos at El Chubasco, shivered at a shuttle stop, talking with other attendees about what they've seen, and ridden the (excellent) shuttle service all over the area. One year, the snow began hammering down the day before the festival started, and continued on through the weekend, eventually dumping several feet for us to trudge through. It can be a hassle of course, but all of these experiences end up giving the festival its particular, unique flavor, one that you really can't emulate sitting on your couch (even during an East Coast bomb cyclone).

Still, it's not all bad, of course. We might not get the full, sensory effect of watching indie movies at high altitude, but we at least get the movies themselves, a slew of features to pore over, just like always. I got to see 23 features, some of the best of which I've already written about, but here's another batch of standouts in what turned out to be a very solid year.

"Emergency": A film by Carey Williams that begins as a kind of campus comedy about a pair of friends wanting to complete a "legendary tour" of campus frat parties in a single night, and eventually becomes a meaningful interrogation of racial politics. Kunle (Donald Elise Watkins), a hardworking science major on his way to graduate studies at Princeton, and his best friend, Sean (RJ Cyler), less driven, but with a better sense of cultural reality, have long planned this multi-stop campus party crawl -- Sean hopes they become the first people of color in school history to complete the entire circuit, earning themselves a plaque in the college's "Hall of Firsts" for Black people.

Heading back to their off-campus apartment for the "pre-game," however, they discover a young, passed out white girl, Emma (Maddie Nichols), lying on the floor of their place. Unsure of what to do -- Kunle wants to call 9-1-1, Sean, fearing what the police would assume, doesn't want any part of it -- the pair eventually link up with their other roommate, Carlos (Sebastian Chacon), a sweet-tempered "mechanical aerospace engineer" major, when not playing multiple video games at once, and head off in Sean's van to take Emma to a local hospital.

Meanwhile, back at one of the aforementioned frat parties, Emma's older sister, Maddie (Sabrina Carpenter), is searching in vain for her. Grabbing her friend Alice (Madison Thompson), and Rafael (Diego Abraham), a random boy they just met, the trio go in search of Emma via the enabled tracking on her cellphone. There are the makings of a perfectly fine comedy caper of misunderstandings here, to be sure, but Williams, working from a strong script by KD Davila, is after more than broad laughs and gross-out jokes. As Kunle and Sean debate how to handle this situation, we understand the danger implicit in their decision within a culture in which young Black men have to be ever wary, lest their intentions -- even the most decent and well-meaning -- become "misunderstood" by the authorities.

Somehow, Williams deftly connects the comic and the political, synthesizing genre tropes in a way that feels deftly organic. What seems at first to be unfounded cynicism by Sean, who warns his friend what will happen if they get involved, turns out all too prescient by the time Emma is actually taken to the hospital. The discourse is never didactic -- even during an early scene with the pair of friends suffering through a class on taboos that has their white professor repeatedly using the n-word -- which makes it all the more compelling. It's a standout, using the form and style of the campus comedy in order to present an image of prevalent, modern race disparity in a way that's comic and cogent.

"Navalny": What comes through most clearly in Daniel Roher's semi-hagiographic documentary about Russian opposition leader and presidential hopeful Alexei Navalny are the particular traits one must possess in order to challenge a power-mad despot like Vladimir Putin. These include the expected -- fortitude, resolve, fearlessness -- but, it turns out, it also really helps to have a healthy sense of humor.

As revealed in the documentary -- which follows the period of time from early 2020 until the following year, in which Putin's FSB agents unsuccessfully attempted to assassinate Navalny, and got an enormous amount of unwanted attention for their bungling -- the first words the would-be Russian savior uttered upon finally waking up from his near-death coma, indicated incredulity that Putin and his cronies would attempt to kill him with poison instead of just shooting him.

He has a point: The poison used, Novichok, is something of a signature assassination tool for Putin's FSB agents, and couldn't have been a more blatant choice. As the documentary follows Navalny's recovery in Germany, first at a hospital, and then for an extended stay in a village in the Black Forest in order to regain his strength, it also follows the undercover investigation by a journalist organization known as Bellingcat -- in this case led by Christo Grozev, "a nice Bulgarian nerd with a laptop," as Navalny says of him -- which pretty quickly identifies the likely suspects.

In one delightful prank sting operation, Navalny calls each of these clumsy agents in order to get more info, but it's when he speaks with one of the chemists behind the operation, pretending to be just another cog in the Russian bureaucracy trying to file a report on the incident, that his team gets an unexpected bounty of intel. The hapless chemist admits to everything over the phone, trying to explain why it might not have worked, and identifying the method used to put him in contact with the poison (on his underwear, it turns out). With this interview as the final piece, a worldwide, multi-outlet release of the story is made simultaneously, undoubtedly infuriating Putin and the Kremlin apparatus. Any idea of Navalny comfortably hanging about in Germany and taunting his Russian rival from afar is quickly negated, however, as the opposition leader returns home as soon as he feels strong enough (leading to him being incarcerated immediately, where he remains). With this in mind, director Roher asks his subject what advice he would like to give to the Russian people in the advent of his death (a very real possibility, it must be said, given Putin's brutish nature). Navalny, sitting up at a bar counter, his liquid-blue eyes shimmering, offers a simple enough message: "If they decided to kill me, it means we are incredibly strong. And we need to use this power."

"Klondike": In the Donbas region of Ukraine, near the Russian border, a married couple, Tolik (Serhi Shadrin), and his very pregnant wife, Irka (Oksana Cherkashyna), wake up in their rural farm house, which is very shortly after being shelled, creating a giant hole in what used to be their wall. The year is 2014, when separatists against the acting Ukrainian regime, fueled by Putin's steady flow of weapons and support, surged against the government, leaving everything near the border in chaos. Adding to the horror, a civilian plane carrying nearly 300 passengers and crew was shot down from the sky, with both sides blaming the other for the bloody tragedy. It is precisely in this field of misery that Tolik and Irka await the imminent birth of their first child. Maryna Er Gorbach's extraordinary, though pitiless, film is made with consummate care. She favors extended single shots, either fixed, or with slow turns on the axis, her frame capturing snippets of detail, and perfectly timed motion from her actors. Much happens out of frame, leaving it to the imagination, or in bits and pieces, adding a sort of claustrophobic element of tension to her otherwise staunch realism. There are long shots of drudgery and work actually being done -- Tolik and Irka's brother, Yaryk (Oleh Shcherbyna) angrily rebuilding part of their blown out wall with bricks and slap-dash mortar; a large piece of a wrecked airplane wing being hoisted up via crane and lowered onto a truck platform -- that somehow adds to the hopelessness of it all (a sort of Sisyphean labor, in the midst of this sort of ruleless bedlam). The film culminates in particularly harrowing fashion, with a birth scene amid such frenzied horror, it's hard to actually fill your lungs with air. NOTE: Given its subject matter, it can't be surprising, but there is an animal-butchering sequence from which I had to avert my gaze.

"After Yang": I hadn't planned to see Kogonada's emotional drama about an expired robot, but after its premiere, the intense buzz about it became too much to ignore, and I'm very glad I added it to my schedule. Emotional, yet restrained, it's the kind of film whose very ineffability adds to its considerable power.

Set in the near future, where lifelike robot companions are common, we meet Yang (Justin H. Min) very near the end of his use cycle, to the unhappiness of his current family, including Jake (Colin Farrell), owner of a high-end loose tea shop, his wife, Kyra (Jodie Turner-Smith), a marketing executive, and their young adopted daughter, Mika (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja), whose Chinese heritage the couple hoped to connect her with through Yang, programmed with Chinese history, in the first place.

In an attempt to restore Mika's beloved companion, Jake takes him to various tech outlets, eventually learning his core has been corrupted beyond repair, but leaving his key memory module intact, enabling Jake and Kyra to view his recorded memories, both of his time with them, and with his former "employers," including several other families. Joined by Yang's at-first mysterious friend, Ada (Haley Lu Richardson), the family slowly unwinds the robot's past life experiences, allowing them, at last, to have a better understanding of their former companion. Kogonada's style, meticulous and measured, plays wonders with the material, based on the short story by Alexander Weinstein, moving in subtly effective beats instead of rising dramatic tension. Philosophically complex, dense with strikingly beautiful imagery, the film hints at much of the inexorable tragedy of the human condition, constantly losing things, while desperately trying to hold onto what we can via our very fallible memories. The film never asks you to cry, but you likely will, and probably more than once.