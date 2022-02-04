FYI: Satirist Fran Lebowitz's show at WAC rescheduled

Today

"Mental" -- A new play by Alexis Perez, 7 p.m. today through Sunday, Adohi Hall, 187 S. Stadium Drive on the UA campus in Fayetteville. Free, but there will be a food drive at the door. Email zthobby@uark.edu. Proof of covid vaccination or a negative covid test will be required at the door.

"A Conversation With Fran Lebowitz" -- Rescheduled to Nov. 29, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $21 & up. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org.

Saturday

Super Saturday -- Story time with Jaclyn House, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Ruff Ruff Read -- Read with Poe the literary dog, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Meditation & Art -- 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Beekeeping Basics -- 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. Feb. 5-6, Estes Room at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Eagle Watch Cruise -- 3 p.m. Feb. 5-6 & 12-13 (weather permitting), Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $7.50-$15. 789-5000.

Trey Kennedy -- An Oklahoman who has parlayed social media entertainment into 10+ million followers, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $39-$150. waltonartscenter.org.

Sunday

Heartfulness Meditation -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Monday

Grab & Go Craft Kits -- All month at Windsor & Miller branch libraries in Fort Smith. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk at Night -- "The Vapors" by David Hill, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Virtual Public Info Session -- Arts and Social Impact Accelerator Program Call for Artists, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com