Gators collect rare rout of Lady Vols

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- In 58 previous meetings spanning more than four decades, Florida's often-feeble women's basketball program never did anything like this to mighty Tennessee: A complete beatdown.

Kiki Smith scored 25 points, Nina Rickards added 16 and the Gators stunned No. 7 Tennessee 84-59 on Thursday night, giving Florida its fifth victory in 59 meetings between the teams.

"I don't know that we were ever in it," Lady Vols Coach Kellie Harper said. "Florida came out and punched us right in the mouth and we never responded."

It was Florida's biggest win in the series -- its second in the last 19 tries -- and arguably its most surprising in program history. None of Florida's previous four wins against Tennessee had been by more than nine points.

Zippy Broughton chipped in 10 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists for the Gators (16-6, 6-3 SEC), who have become one of college basketball's biggest surprises following abuse allegations that ended with former coach Cam Newbauer's resignation in mid-July.

Interim coach Kelly Rae Finley took over and now has the Gators on the verge of being nationally ranked for the first time since December 2016. Florida won for the sixth time in seven games, with the lone loss being a 62-50 setback to top-ranked South Carolina on Sunday in which the Gators trailed 19-3 after the first quarter.

They had no such issues against Tennessee (19-3, 8-2).

"We talked a lot about putting it on from start to finish, from the tip," Smith said.

Florida opened up a double-digit lead midway through the first quarter and started to pull away in the third. Smith and Broughton dominated the guard matchup, breaking down Tennessee's defense and creating open shots. They also helped forced 18 turnovers that Florida turned into 26 points.

"It was an onslaught coming right at us," Harper said. "These turnovers resulted in wide-open layups. ... We could play them tomorrow and I don't know if we'd beat them."

Alexus Dye led Tennessee with 10 points and six rebounds. Rae Burrell added nine points.

Florida outscored Tennessee 24-1 on fast breaks.

"Our advantages are in quickness and our speed," Finley said. "We knew that's where our advantage was. Their advantage was their size. If we allowed them to play their offense at the three-point line and post up our guards, it was going to be a long night. We bought into that, we understood the assignment and I thought we executed it pretty much to perfection."

In other women's Top 25 games Thursday night, Aliyah Boston had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 6 blocks and No. 1 South Carolina beat Alabama 83-51. Zia Cooke made her first five shots and finished with 14 points for the Gamecocks (21-1, 9-1 SEC). Coupled with Florida's victory over Tennessee, South Carolina took sole possession of the SEC lead. Brittany Davis led Alabama (11-10, 2-8) with 20 points. ... Jakia Brown-Turner scored 13 points and No. 3 North Carolina State bounced back from a loss this week to beat Florida State 68-48. Raina Perez added 11 points and eight assists to help N.C. State (20-3, 11-1 ACC) rebound from a loss at No. 20 Notre Dame on Tuesday night. O'Mariah Gordon led Florida State (10-10, 4-6) with 12 points. ... Hailey Van Lith scored a career-high 34 points, 16 coming in the decisive third quarter, as No. 4 Louisville won its 10th in a row over Clemson 93-71. The Cardinals (20-2, 10-1 ACC) reached the 20-victory mark for the 12th consecutive season. ... Aleksa Gulbe scored 28 points and No. 5 Indiana closed the game on a 14-0 run to complete a comeback and beat Minnesota 80-70. Gulbe was 4 for 4 from three-point range, Grace Berger had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists, and Nicole Cardano-Hillary added 14 for the Hoosiers (15-3). Sara Scalia scored 26 points for the Gophers (10-13). ... Jenna Staiti scored 16 points, Que Morrison added 15 points and No. 14 Georgia beat Vanderbilt 71-56. Georgia had its lead cut to 49-47 early in the fourth quarter before going on a 14-2 run for a double-digit lead it would not relinquish. Malury Bates scored six points during the run, and Vanderbilt went five-plus minutes without a field goal in the fourth. Bates finished with 12 points for Georgia (17-4, 6-3 SEC). ... Alex Fowler totaled 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, Rose Pflug scored six of her 13 points in the final 3:23 and Portland knocked off No. 16 BYU 75-64, snapping the Cougars' 10-game win streak. Fowler sank 8 of 16 shots from the floor and all six of her free throws for the Pilots (14-4, 4-2), who are off to their best start since the 1996-97 season. Lucy Cochrane scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting with five boards and five assists. Shaylee Gonzales topped BYU (18-2, 8-1) with 16 points. ... Angel Reese had 25 points and nine rebounds, Diamond Miller added 14 points and nine rebounds and No. 17 Maryland beat Michigan State 67-62 for its fourth consecutive victory. Maryland's second-leading scorer Ashley Owusu was helped off the court late in the first quarter after injuring her ankle. She was on the bench in the second half with crutches. Shyanne Sellers, getting extended minutes due to Owusu's absence, had 9 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals for Maryland (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten). ... Olivia Miles scored 24 points and No. 20 Notre Dame pulled away in the second quarter and cruised to a 68-55 victory over Virginia Tech for its fifth consecutive win. Miles scored eight of Notre Dame's 16 second-quarter points for a 34-24 lead at the break. Virginia Tech pulled to 50-43 with 7:34 remaining in the game but didn't get closer. Miles finished 8 of 14 from the field and made three of the Irish's eight three-pointers. Sonia Citron added 11 points and seven rebounds for Notre Dame (18-4, 9-2 ACC). ... Caitlin Clark collected her fifth triple-double this season and No. 21 Iowa rolled by Wisconsin 84-50. Clark, who leads the nation in points and assists per game, finished with 27 points on 12-of-18 shooting with 11 assists and 11 rebounds. Monika Czinano added 17 points, freshman Addison O'Grady had a career-high 16 and Kate Martin 10 for the Hawkeyes (15-5, 9-2). Julie Pospisilova and Krustyna Ellew scored 13 points each and Brooke Schramek added 10 for the Badgers (5-16, 2-9). ... Alyssa Ustby had 18 points and 10 rebounds and No. 24 North Carolina outscored Wake Forest 40-15 in the first half en route to a 78-59 victory on Thursday night. North Carolina Coach Courtney Banghart reached 300 career wins. Kennedy Todd-Williams added 14 points and Deja Kelly had 12 points for North Carolina (17-4, 7-4 ACC).

MEN'S TOP 25

In men's Top 25 action Thursday night, Kerr Kriisa scored 16 points and hit a big three-pointer, Dalen Terry flirted with a triple-double and No. 7 Arizona pulled out a 76-66 victory over No. 3 UCLA on Thursday night. Shut down by UCLA nine days earlier, the Wildcats (18-2, 8-1 Pac-12) had a good offensive flow in the first half, building a 12-point lead. The Bruins (16-3, 8-2) turned up the defensive pressure and slowed the game in the second half to chip the lead down to three. Kriisa soon answered with a three-pointer to make it 70-61 and Arizona made six consecutive free throws in the final 1:25 to win the rematch.

Florida State's Sammie Puisis (2) drives the ball around North Carolina State's Jakia Brown-Turner (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)



Florida State's Morgan Jones, left, tries to shoot the ball around the defense of North Carolina State's Kayla Jones during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)



Florida State's Valencia Myers (32) has her shot blocked by North Carolina State's Kayla Jones (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)



North Carolina State's Jada Boyd, back, defends against the shot of Florida State's Erin Howard (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)



Florida State's O'Mariah Gordon (11) tries to drive the ball around North Carolina State's Raina Perez (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)

