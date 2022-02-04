Governor announces appointments

.

LITTLE ROCK -- Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the following appointments Tuesday:

BLUE RIBBON TASK FORCE TO END CHILD ABUSE

This is a new task force, per Act 920 of 2021. All terms expire Dec. 31, 2022.

Mischa Martin, Sherwood.

Cheryl Pool, Mountain View.

Dr. Sufna John, Little Rock.

Elizabeth Martin, Paragould.

Jennifer Long, Little Rock.

Deborah Mays, Siloam Springs.

Nancy French, Evening Shade.

Dr. Liza Murray, Cammack Village.

Dr. Marisha DiCarlo, Little Rock.

RURAL MEDICINE PRACTICE STUDENT LOAN AND SCHOLARSHIP BOARD

Terms expire Jan. 14, 2025.

Dr. Holli Banks-Giles, Marion. Replaces Chad Rogers.

Dr. Alan Wilson, Monticello. Reappointment.

Dr. Scott Dickson, Jonesboro. Replaces Gary Sparks.

Brian Thomas, Benton. Replaces Cam Patterson.

Dr. Amy Cahill, White Hall. Reappointment.

Dean Susan S. Smyth, Little Rock. Replaces Chris Westfall.

Robin Dreisigacker, Alexander. Reappointment.

Greg Stubblefield, Little Rock. Reappointment.

911 BOARD

Terms expire July 24, 2023.

Robert McGowan, Bella Vista.

Jamie Pafford-Gresham, Hope. Reappointment.

Chief Tommy Sizemore, Barling.

RICE RESEARCH AND PROMOTION BOARD

Terms expire June 30, 2023.

Wayne Wiggins, Jonesboro. Reappointment.

David Gairhan, Jonesboro. Reappointment.

Jeff Rutledge, Newport. Reappointment.

David Petter, Stuttgart. Replaces Marvin Hare.

Jim Whitaker, McGehee. Term expires on June 30, 2023. Reappointment.

CORN AND GRAIN SORGHUM BOARD

Terms expire July 1, 2023.

Jon Carroll, Moro. Reappointment.

Tommy Young, Tuckerman. Reappointment.

SOYBEAN PROMOTION BOARD

Terms expire Jun 30, 2023.

Joshua Cureton, Cash. Reappointment.

Richard Helms, Arkadelphia. Reappointment.

Donald Morton, Des Arc. Reappointment.

Joe Thrash, Houston. Reappointment.

CATFISH PROMOTION BOARD

Terms expire June 30, 2023.

David Heikes, Sherwood. Reappointment.

Terry Kruse, McCrory. Replaces Glen Flemming.

Greg Moyers, Portland. Term expires on June 30, 2023. Reappointment.

MILK STABILIZATION BOARD

Van Morley, Gentry. Term expires on September 12, 2024. Replaces David Hendrix.

Ryan Anglin, Bentonville. Term expires on September 12, 2026. Reappointment.

Jonathan Vaught, Horatio. Term expires on September 12, 2025. Replaces Griffin Golleher.

BOARD OF DENTAL EXAMINERS

Erika Thomas, Conway. Term expires on September 1, 2026. Reappointment.

Dr. Jeff Wisener, Rogers. Term expires on September 1, 2026. Replaces Dr. Carl Plyler.

CRIMINAL DETENTION FACILITY REVIEW COMMITTEE

Terms expire March 22, 2025.

Sandra Holt, Harrison, to District One. Reappointment.

Sylvia Ross, Cherokee Village, to Committee District Two. Reappointment.

Charles Willis, Paragould, to District Three. Reappointment.

Leo Cantu, Russellville, to District Four. Replaces Phillip Lea.

Tyler Griffin, Wynne, to District Five. Reappointment.

Jeffery Wilson, Brinkley, to District Five. Replaces Ricky Lucas.

Sharon Casey, Malvern, to District Six. Reappointment.

Dr. Vernon Glenn Lance, Nashville, to District Seven. Reappointment.

Sherman Rochell, Jr., Star City, to District Eight. Reappointment.

ARKANSAS MILITARY AFFAIRS COUNCIL

This is a new board. Terms expire Jan. 10, 2027.

David Beck, White Hall.

Major General William Wofford, Conway.

Larry Wilson, Jacksonville.

Brad Hegeman, Conway.

Gene Hill, Camden.

Michael Barr, Fort Smith.

Timothy Allen, Fort Smith.

Michael Accordino, Magnolia.

ADVISORY COUNCIL FOR THE EDUCATION OF GIFTED AND TALENTED CHILDREN

Jerri Henley, Batesville. Term expires on July 20, 2024. Reappointment.

Starla Gresham, Conway. Term expires on July 20, 2024. Reappointment.

Robyn Dawson, Fort Smith. Term expires on July 20, 2025. Replaces Rosilee Russell.

RED RIVER COMMISSION

Henry Struckman, Fulton. Term expires on January 14, 2029. Replaces Warren Plyler.

Kenneth Grounds, Ashdown. Term expires on January 14, 2026. Replaces Dwayne Raper.

KIDNEY DISEASE COMMISSION

Terms expire Jan. 14, 2026.

Lela Smith, Jonesboro. Replaces Mark Winslow.

Casandra Medlock, Morrilton. Replaces Kathryn Pierce.

SEX OFFENDER ASSESSMENT COMMITTEE

Marjorie Rogers, Little Rock. Term expires on July 1, 2025. Replaces Patrick Benca.

Kimberly Dale, Paragould. Term expires on July 1, 2022. Reappointment.

Billy Joe Burris, Little Rock. Term expires on July 1, 2024. Reappointment.

Lori Kumpuris, Little Rock. Term expires on July 1, 2024. Reappointment.

Derrick Threadgill, North Little Rock. Term expires on July 1, 2022. Reappointment.

Dana Watson, Springdale. Term expires on July 1, 2024. Reappointment.

UNIVERSAL NEWBORN HEARING, SCREENING, TRACKING AND INTERVENTION ADVISORY BOARD

Terms expire Jan. 14, 2025.

Dr. Heidi Lightle, Little Rock. Replaces Jennifer Rigsby.

Una Carroll, North Little Rock. Reappointment.

Dr. Charles Bower, Springdale. Reappointment.

GARLAND LEVEE DISTRICT BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Terms expire Oct. 1, 2027.

Randy Humphrey, Fouke.

Kevin Huff, Texarkana.

Shepherd Gage, Texarkana.

Ann Brown, Texarkana.

OTHER APPOINTMENTS

Jamie Burr, Farmington, to the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2026. Replaces James Troy Gaston.

Terry Laster, Strong, to the Arkansas Beef Council. Term expires on March 30, 2023. Replaces Jeremy Miller.

Keith Medders, Crossett, to the Board of Embalmers, Funeral Directors, Cemeteries, and Burial Services. Term expires July 1, 2025. Replaces Chuck Dearman.

Suzanne Rhodes, Fayetteville, as Poet Laureate. Term expires December 31, 2025. Replaces Jo Garot McDougall.

Dan York, Foreman, to the Red River Compact Commission. Term expires on March 31, 2024. Replaces John Gibson.

Becky Keogh, Roland, to the Arkansas-Oklahoma Arkansas River Compact Commission. Term expires on February 1, 2024. Replaces Roy Reaves.

Michael Marter, Little Rock, to the Arkansas State Board of Registration for Foresters. Term expires on July 18, 2026. Replaces Mary Clapp.

Jana Brady, Fayetteville, to the Arkansas State Board of Acupuncture and Related Techniques. Term expires on July 31, 2024. Reappointment.

Larry Patrick, Rogers, to the Benton County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 1. Term expires on December 31, 2022. Replaces Mike McKenzie.

Randy York, Hermitage, to the Bradley County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 5. Term expires on December 31, 2022. Replaces Randy Rawls.

Deborah Pinkerton, Cedarville, to the Crawford County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 1. Term expires on December 31, 2022. Replaces Jason Cox.

Amanda French, McGehee, to the Desha County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 7. Term expires on December 31, 2022. Replaces Ronnie Norris.

Lori Ann Benedict, Sturkie, to the Fulton County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 2. Term expires on December 31, 2022. Replaces Roger Kinder.

Lisa Greathouse, Bismarck, to the Hot Spring County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 10. Term expires on December 31, 2022. Replaces Randy Greathouse.

Brad Felton, Sage, to the Izard County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 6. Term expires on December 31, 2022. Replaces Seth Engelhardt.

Terry Bolton, Taylor, to the Lafayette County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 2. Term expires on December 31, 2022. Replaces Daulton Brewer.

Carl Bledsoe, Marianna, to the Lee County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 3. Term expires on December 31, 2022. Replaces Charles Nash.

Joe Lewis, Blytheville, to the Mississippi County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 3. Term expires on December 31, 2022. Replaces Jo Ann Henton.

Robert Davis, Cotton Plant, to the Woodruff County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 4. Term expires on December 31, 2022. Replaces Homer Reeves.

Maureen Harrod, Heber Springs, as a Special County Judge in the County Court of Searcy, Arkansas, Case No. CO-19-1. Replaces Searcy County Judge Jim Harness, who has recused himself from the case.