Gravette chamber to host 'Boots & Bowties' gala March 3

GRAVETTE -- The Greater Gravette Chamber of Commerce will host its annual gala March 3.

The theme of the 2022 event is "Boots & Bowties." It will be held at Legacy Ranch (formerly Horton Farms), beginning at 6 p.m.

According to chamber president Steve Harari, guests should arrive at the ranch, located at 9388 Horton Farms Road, at 6 p.m. for drinks and appetizers. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Dinner will be catered by Granny's Simple Blessings, Hard Luck Cafe, and Smith and Betts Barbecue.

The gala was postponed from Feb. 3 due to severe weather concerns.

Ticket availability is limited.

Harari said, "Interested parties should contact the chamber at gravettechamber@gmail.com or 479-787-8998 in case we have any cancellations or can somehow accommodate them."

Highlights of the evening will include the annual pie auction and awards for Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Chamber Member of the Year and Gravette Pioneer of the Year. Nominees for the Pioneer of the Year award include Ken Austin, Karen Benson, Dodie and Louise Evans, Bob Kelley and Ty Russell. Previous Gravette Pioneer award winner John Mitchael will be in attendance with his family.

"There are so many deserving folks in Gravette for these awards," Harari said, "including many who were not nominated. It's a shame they can't all be selected. They are all winners, however, and Gravette has benefited greatly from their participation. The chamber is honored to be able to recognize some of these individuals."