BASKETBALL

Hall of Fame member Bill Fitch dies

CLEVELAND -- Bill Fitch, who guided the Boston Celtics to one of their championships during a Hall of Fame coaching career spanning three decades, has died. He was 89.

A two-time NBA coach of the year, Fitch died Wednesday in Lake Conroe, Texas. Fitch's daughter, Marcy Ann Coville, told Indiana Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle her father was surrounded by family. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Fitch coached for 25 seasons in the NBA, starting with the expansion Cleveland Cavaliers in 1970. He was Larry Bird's first pro coach with Boston in 1979, won a title with the Celtics in 1981 and spent time with Houston, New Jersey and the Los Angeles Clippers.

While he had his greatest success in Boston, Fitch may be best remembered for his early seasons with the Cavs.

He helped develop a young team that won just 15 games in its first season before making the playoffs in 1976 and shocking the Washington Bullets in what became known as the "Miracle of Richfield."

Fitch was chosen coach of the year that season.

"Coach Fitch earned the love and respect of his Cavaliers players as he embedded a high standard of accountability and a belief system that he felt was a reflection of the team's motto as a 'group of daring, fearless men, whose life's pact was never surrender, no matter what the odds,' something that continues to be greatly valued by those he coached and worked with on and off the court," the Cavs said in a statement.

Fitch was hired by Red Auerbach and the Celtics in 1979, the same year Bird arrived in Boston, which was coming off the two worst seasons in the famed franchise's history. The Celtics went 61-21 in Fitch's first season and won the championship the following year by beating the Rockets in six games.

Fitch, who had a 944-1106 record, was elected to the National Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.