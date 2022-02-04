High school basketball schedule

TODAY'S GAMES NOTE Many of these games were canceled because of weather or covid-19 concerns
6A-CENTRAL
Bryant at LR Catholic/Mount St. Mary
Cabot at Little Rock Southwest
Fort Smth Northside at LR Central
North Little Rock at Conway
6A-WEST
Bentonville West at Bentonville
Fayetteville at Rogers
Rogers Heritage at Springdale Har-Ber
Springdale at Fort Smith Southside
5A-CENTRAL
Beebe at Benton
Jacksonville at Maumelle
Little Rock Parkview at Little Rock Hall
Sylvan Hills at Little Rock Christian
5A-EAST
Marion at West Memphis
Nettleton at Greene County Tech
Searcy at Paragould
5A-SOUTH
El Dorado at Pine Bluff
Lake Hamilton at Hot Springs Lakeside
Texarkana at Hot Springs
White Hall at Sheridan
5A-WEST
Greenbrier at Van Buren
Mountain Home at Siloam Springs
Russellville at Greenwood
Vilonia at Alma
4A-1
Berryville at Harrison
Gentry at Pea Ridge
Gravette at Farmington
Shiloh Christian at Huntsville
4A-3
Brookland at Trumann
Highland at Valley View
Pocahontas at Jonesboro Westside
Southside Batesville at Blytheville
4A-4
Clarksville at Heber Springs
Pottsville at Morrilton
Subiaco Academy at Ozark
4A-5
Joe T. Robinson at eStem
Lonoke at Mills
Stuttgart at Forrest City
Wynne at Pulaski Academy
4A-7
Bauxite at Nashville
Fountain Lake at De Queen
Malvern at Hope
Mena at Arkadelphia
4A-8
Camden Fairview at Crossett
Magnolia at Monticello
Star City at Warren
Watson Chapel at Hamburg
3A-1
Elkins at Valley Springs
Greenland at Bergman
West Fork at Lincoln
3A-2
Cave City at Pangburg
Clinton at Riverview
Harding Academy at Rose Bud
Mountain View at Bald Knob
3A-3
Harrisburg at Corning*
Manila at Gosnell*
Osceola at Piggott*
Piggott at Hoxie#
Rivercrest at Walnut Ridge*
3A-4
Charleston at Waldron
Cossatot River at Paris
Hackett at Booneville
3A-5
Dover at Two Rivers
Jessieville at Perryville
Lamar at Baptist Prep
Mayflower at Atkins
3A-6
Central Arkansas Christian at Dollarway
Helena-West Helena at DeWitt
Jacksonville Lighthouse
at Palestine-Wheatley
LISA Academy West at Episcopal Coll.
3A-7
Benton Harmony Grove at Ashdown
Bismarck at Glen Rose
Centerpoint at Prescott
Genoa Central at Fouke
3A-8
Drew Central at McGehee
Dumas at Camden Harmony Grove
Rison at Smackover
2A-1
Arkansas Arts at Alpena
Cotter at Haas Hall Bentonville
Flippin at Eureka Springs
Life Way Christian at Yellville-Summit
2A-2
Salem at Midland
2A-3
Bay at Rector
Buffalo Island Central at Cross County
Earle at Riverside
Marmaduke at East Poinsett County
2A-4
Johnson County Westside at Magazine
Lavaca at Acorn
Mountainburg at Mansfield
2A-5
Conway Christian
at South Side Bee Branch
Conway St. Joseph at Bigelow
Marshall at Hector
Quitman at Maumelle Charter
2A-6
Barton at Marianna
Carlisle at England
KIPP Delta at Hazen
McCrory at Des Arc
2A-7
Dierks at Foreman
Magnet Cove at Cutter-Morning Star
Mountain Pine at Caddo Hills
Poyen at Horatio
2A-8
Fordyce at Bearden
Junction City at Hampton
Woodlawn at Spring Hill
1A-1 EAST
Jasper at Deer
Omaha at Lead Hill
1A-1 WEST
County Line at Thaden
Haas Hall Rogers at Mulberry
NW Ark. Classical at Ozark Catholic
St. Paul at The New School
1A-2
Shirley at Izard County
West Side Greers Ferry at Viola
1A-3
Crowley's Ridge at KIPP Blytheville
1A-4
Mammoth Spring at Ridgefield Christian
Scranton at Guy-Perkins
1A-5
Clarendon at Brinkley
Friendship Aspire at Augusta
1A-7
Mineral Springs at Mount Ida
1A-8
Nevada at Dermott
Strong at Bradley
Nonconference
Abundant Life at Sacred Heart
Blevins at Gurdon
Concord at Bradley
Haas Hall Fayetteville at Decatur
Mount Judea at Timbo
Scott Charter at Nemo Vista
West Side Christian at Hermitage
*Boys only
#Girls only