High school basketball schedule

TODAY'S GAMES NOTE Many of these games were canceled because of weather or covid-19 concerns

6A-CENTRAL

Bryant at LR Catholic/Mount St. Mary

Cabot at Little Rock Southwest

Fort Smth Northside at LR Central

North Little Rock at Conway

6A-WEST

Bentonville West at Bentonville

Fayetteville at Rogers

Rogers Heritage at Springdale Har-Ber

Springdale at Fort Smith Southside

5A-CENTRAL

Beebe at Benton

Jacksonville at Maumelle

Little Rock Parkview at Little Rock Hall

Sylvan Hills at Little Rock Christian

5A-EAST

Marion at West Memphis

Nettleton at Greene County Tech

Searcy at Paragould

5A-SOUTH

El Dorado at Pine Bluff

Lake Hamilton at Hot Springs Lakeside

Texarkana at Hot Springs

White Hall at Sheridan

5A-WEST

Greenbrier at Van Buren

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs

Russellville at Greenwood

Vilonia at Alma

4A-1

Berryville at Harrison

Gentry at Pea Ridge

Gravette at Farmington

Shiloh Christian at Huntsville

4A-3

Brookland at Trumann

Highland at Valley View

Pocahontas at Jonesboro Westside

Southside Batesville at Blytheville

4A-4

Clarksville at Heber Springs

Pottsville at Morrilton

Subiaco Academy at Ozark

4A-5

Joe T. Robinson at eStem

Lonoke at Mills

Stuttgart at Forrest City

Wynne at Pulaski Academy

4A-7

Bauxite at Nashville

Fountain Lake at De Queen

Malvern at Hope

Mena at Arkadelphia

4A-8

Camden Fairview at Crossett

Magnolia at Monticello

Star City at Warren

Watson Chapel at Hamburg

3A-1

Elkins at Valley Springs

Greenland at Bergman

West Fork at Lincoln

3A-2

Cave City at Pangburg

Clinton at Riverview

Harding Academy at Rose Bud

Mountain View at Bald Knob

3A-3

Harrisburg at Corning*

Manila at Gosnell*

Osceola at Piggott*

Piggott at Hoxie#

Rivercrest at Walnut Ridge*

3A-4

Charleston at Waldron

Cossatot River at Paris

Hackett at Booneville

3A-5

Dover at Two Rivers

Jessieville at Perryville

Lamar at Baptist Prep

Mayflower at Atkins

3A-6

Central Arkansas Christian at Dollarway

Helena-West Helena at DeWitt

Jacksonville Lighthouse

at Palestine-Wheatley

LISA Academy West at Episcopal Coll.

3A-7

Benton Harmony Grove at Ashdown

Bismarck at Glen Rose

Centerpoint at Prescott

Genoa Central at Fouke

3A-8

Drew Central at McGehee

Dumas at Camden Harmony Grove

Rison at Smackover

2A-1

Arkansas Arts at Alpena

Cotter at Haas Hall Bentonville

Flippin at Eureka Springs

Life Way Christian at Yellville-Summit

2A-2

Salem at Midland

2A-3

Bay at Rector

Buffalo Island Central at Cross County

Earle at Riverside

Marmaduke at East Poinsett County

2A-4

Johnson County Westside at Magazine

Lavaca at Acorn

Mountainburg at Mansfield

2A-5

Conway Christian

at South Side Bee Branch

Conway St. Joseph at Bigelow

Marshall at Hector

Quitman at Maumelle Charter

2A-6

Barton at Marianna

Carlisle at England

KIPP Delta at Hazen

McCrory at Des Arc

2A-7

Dierks at Foreman

Magnet Cove at Cutter-Morning Star

Mountain Pine at Caddo Hills

Poyen at Horatio

2A-8

Fordyce at Bearden

Junction City at Hampton

Woodlawn at Spring Hill

1A-1 EAST

Jasper at Deer

Omaha at Lead Hill

1A-1 WEST

County Line at Thaden

Haas Hall Rogers at Mulberry

NW Ark. Classical at Ozark Catholic

St. Paul at The New School

1A-2

Shirley at Izard County

West Side Greers Ferry at Viola

1A-3

Crowley's Ridge at KIPP Blytheville

1A-4

Mammoth Spring at Ridgefield Christian

Scranton at Guy-Perkins

1A-5

Clarendon at Brinkley

Friendship Aspire at Augusta

1A-7

Mineral Springs at Mount Ida

1A-8

Nevada at Dermott

Strong at Bradley

Nonconference

Abundant Life at Sacred Heart

Blevins at Gurdon

Concord at Bradley

Haas Hall Fayetteville at Decatur

Mount Judea at Timbo

Scott Charter at Nemo Vista

West Side Christian at Hermitage

*Boys only

#Girls only