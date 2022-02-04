Home Movies

"Superhost" (not rated, 1 hour, 24 minutes, DVD, Blu-ray, On Demand) A shallow if stimulating horror experience, aided by decent performances, concerns travel bloggers Teddy and Claire, who share their experiences in vacation homes. When their subscriber base starts to fall and they start to create content that people want to see, they meet Rebecca, the host of their most recent trip. Soon, they realize that something isn't right with Rebecca. With Sara Canning, Osric Chau, Gracie Gillam, Barbara Crampton; written and directed by Brandon Christensen. The DVD and Blu-ray versions include director commentary, bloopers, a photo gallery, and a featurette on the challenges of shooting during a pandemic.

"Air Doll" (not rated, 2 hours, 5 minutes, On Demand) Director Hirokazu Koreeda's Japanese fable, which screened at Cannes, Toronto International Film Festival, and BFI London, is a romantic fantasy in which an inflatable sex doll named Nozomi (Bae Doona) acquires consciousness and a heart, causing her to discover the complexities of being human. Subtitled.

"Ghost Riders" (R, 1 hour, 25 minutes, Blu-ray and DVD) Old West-style horror is offered in this phantom-rider drama in which the hanging of lawless criminal Frank Clements in 1888 ends just after he shouts a curse of revenge on the town preacher. With Bill Shaw, Jim Peters, Mike 'Dusty' Ammons, Ricky Long, Arland Bishop; directed by Alan Stewart. Bonus content includes a making-of documentary, photo galleries and trailers.

"Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliche" (not rated, 2 hours, 14 minutes, On Demand) This celebratory and supportive documentary explores the curious life of British band X-Ray Spex singer Marianne Elliott-Said, a charismatic advocate of punk and new wave music in the 1970s who battled depression and bipolar disorder who later embraced Krishna and Indian culture. Directed by Celeste Bell (Poly Styrene's daughter) and Paul Sng.

"Delicious" (not rated, 1 hour, 52 minutes, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu) With the unexpected help of a talented young woman, a chef in 1789 France who has been sacked by his superior finds the courage and ambition to free himself from his servile position to open the first restaurant in France. With Gregory Gadebois, Isabelle Carre, Benjamin Lavernhe; directed and co-written by Eric Besnard.

"Immanence" (not rated, 1 hour, 30 minutes, iTunes) A horror thriller with religious overtones in which a team of radio astronomers investigating a meteor strike in the Bermuda Triangle discovers a curious signal in the sea that could be the world's first contact with extraterrestrials. But the astronomers' excitement soon turns into confusion and chaos. With Michael Beach, Summer Bellessa, Eugene Byrd, Anthony Ruivivar; directed and co-written by Kerry Bellessa.

"Wayne's World" (PG-13, 1 hour, 34 minutes, Blu-ray) The classic pop-culture satire from 1992, featuring "Saturday Night Live" characters Wayne and Garth (Mike Myers and Dana Carvey), celebrates its 30th anniversary with the release of a Limited-Edition Blu-ray SteelBook. With Rob Lowe, Tia Carrere, Alice Cooper; directed by Penelope Spheeris and written by Mike Myers, Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner. A double feature of the "Wayne's World" and "Wayne's World 2" will also be available on Blu-ray with access to digital copies.

"Breaking Bread" (not rated, 1 hour, 25 minutes, On Demand) A joyous, insightful documentary that follows the quest of Dr. Nof Atamna-Ismaeel, the first Muslim Arab to win Israel's MasterChef, to make social change through food by founding the A-sham Arabic Food Festival, where pairs of Arab and Jewish chefs collaborate on exotic dishes. Written and directed by Beth Elise Hawk.