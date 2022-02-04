Homicide reported in south Little Rock

A fight between two people in south Little Rock on Friday night led to the death of one person, a Little Rock Police Department spokesman said.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide, spokesman Mark Edwards said.

The fight took place in the 2300 block of South Harrison Street, located about 1 1/2 miles southeast of the University Avenue exit off Interstate 630 in Little Rock.

No suspects were in custody as of 6 p.m. Friday, Edwards said.

The police dispatch log showed a report of a battery in progress in the 2200 block of Harrison Street at 4:12 p.m. Friday.