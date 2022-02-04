



Happy birthday (Feb. 4): Health and vitality will spring from a peaceful mind and a full heart. These are quiet but powerful assets from which anything is possible. There are many who will work and live better when you get what you want. You'll work with people whose talents complement yours beautifully.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Too many projects going at one time will diffuse your energy, halt your progress and diminish your effectiveness. Cut your to-do list down dramatically. Narrow your focus.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll do as you intend to do. The success or failure of your actions is irrelevant. What's important is that you follow through, honoring your strong convictions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The uniqueness of individuals is apparent. You're different from your friends. Honor that. For now, stick with what works best for you and don't invite inquiry or advice.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): When you're around people who completely accept you for who you are, you have more energy. It's because you don't have to waste any in the self-monitoring and editing, which get exhausting.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll create wonders using scraps, leftovers and the raw materials no one else can figure out what to do with. You're incredibly entertaining too, so you'll have an audience.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your attraction secret: a one-track agenda. The multi-tasking person is not only less effective, but also less appealing. Charisma is intentional and focused, not diffused and distracted.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Your trepidation causes you to be aware of possibilities and choose your course carefully. But don't agonize over heavy stuff. You're supposed to climb the mountain, not carry it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): A focus of the early hours will have a disproportionately favorable impact on the rest. Whatever you can do to make your morning routine smooth will set you up for success all day.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): New endeavors come with fresh frustrations but keep working through them and before you know it, those small daily efforts will add up to the results you desire.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): While "chase" is a fun game for the elementary school playground, those who chase make others run. Catch your intended through sheer attraction.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You stay on track by thinking in black-and-white terms. Each decision you make either brings you closer to or farther away from your goals. With every move ask, "which is it?"

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You shouldn't have to sacrifice one relationship to make another work. If torn between two people, the disharmony could be within you. Fix it by reconciling two aspects of yourself.

CONJUNCTIVE GENEROSITY

As the sun and Saturn align in philanthropic Aquarius, those who have more to give will be asked to give more. It’s fair. A poor person’s twenty-dollar contribution can be an act of greater generosity than a billionaire’s million-dollar contribution because generosity isn’t measured in bottom line amounts, it’s measured in percentages.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

ARIES: Ignore the glitches as you look at the big picture. There’s a lot that works about your current love life.

Ignore the glitches as you look at the big picture. There’s a lot that works about your current love life. TAURUS: Decide your own value because any assessment others make will be wrong.

Decide your own value because any assessment others make will be wrong. GEMINI: Stay focused on the good traits of those close to you and they will compound before your eyes.

Stay focused on the good traits of those close to you and they will compound before your eyes. CANCER: You’ll celebrate the ups, help with the downs and find ways to make all the in-betweens a bit more memorable.

You’ll celebrate the ups, help with the downs and find ways to make all the in-betweens a bit more memorable. LEO: You’ll share in another person’s dream and still inhabit your own.

You’ll share in another person’s dream and still inhabit your own. VIRGO: You want people to feel free to express themselves around you, so you are unconditionally supportive.

You want people to feel free to express themselves around you, so you are unconditionally supportive. LIBRA: A psychic experience is in store, as unexplainable as it is personal.

A psychic experience is in store, as unexplainable as it is personal. SCORPIO: You’ll get evidence of your unique connection to someone.

You’ll get evidence of your unique connection to someone. SAGITTARIUS: It’s rare and beautiful, the astute observer who can read your mood and respond accordingly.

It’s rare and beautiful, the astute observer who can read your mood and respond accordingly. CAPRICORN: Lavishing another person with attention fulfills you. It’s not quite as easy for you to be on the receiving end.

Lavishing another person with attention fulfills you. It’s not quite as easy for you to be on the receiving end. AQUARIUS: Unusual problems require unusual solutions found in strange places.

Unusual problems require unusual solutions found in strange places. PISCES: You’ve no shortage of charisma; your fan club will grow exponentially.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND: Aries and Aquarius see the world in different ways and approach accordingly. Aries charges in with instinct and physical confidence. Aquarius dives with the intellect first, mentally exploring and visualizing the possibilities before ever making a move. Their connection seems unpredictable at first, but their rhythms match up consistently this weekend, creating intricate patterns. Over time they can weave strong bonds and a beautiful relationship together.



