Varun Venkataraman is Loki and Daniel Wilhite is Thor in the Arts Live Theatre production of “Hammered: Thor And Loki,” on stage this weekend and next in Fayetteville. (Courtesy Photo/Arts Live)

FAQ 'Hammered: Thor And Loki' WHAT -- In "Hammered" by Christian Borle, Thor struggles with the stress of final exams while his brother Loki finds himself under a different sort of pressure. Neither is beneath pranks in the endless competition for their parents' favor. But underneath all the thunder and mischief, these two Princes of Asgard discover a bond that will last millennia. WHEN -- 7 p.m. Feb. 4; 2 & 7 p.m. Feb. 5; 2 p.m. Feb. 6; 7 p.m. Feb. 11; 2 & 7 p.m. Feb. 12; and 2 p.m. Feb. 13 WHERE -- Arts Live Theatre, 818 N. Sang Ave. in Fayetteville COST -- $10-$12 INFO --521-4932, artslivetheatre.com FYI -- In the event of a cancelled performance due to winter weather, Arts Live will have notices on social media and on the website. Tickets will be exchangeable for another performance of your choice. Underneath all the thunder and mischief, these two Princes of Asgard discover a bond that will last millennia in “Hammered” by Christian Borle. (Courtesy Image)



Print Headline: In Arts Live's 'Hammered,' Thor And Loki Just Like Other Kids

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content