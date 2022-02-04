In Arts Live's 'Hammered,' Thor And Loki Just Like Other Kids

FAQ
'Hammered: Thor And Loki'
WHAT -- In "Hammered" by Christian Borle, Thor struggles with the stress of final exams while his brother Loki finds himself under a different sort of pressure. Neither is beneath pranks in the endless competition for their parents' favor. But underneath all the thunder and mischief, these two Princes of Asgard discover a bond that will last millennia.
WHEN -- 7 p.m. Feb. 4; 2 & 7 p.m. Feb. 5; 2 p.m. Feb. 6; 7 p.m. Feb. 11; 2 & 7 p.m. Feb. 12; and 2 p.m. Feb. 13
WHERE -- Arts Live Theatre, 818 N. Sang Ave. in Fayetteville
COST -- $10-$12
INFO --521-4932, artslivetheatre.com
FYI -- In the event of a cancelled performance due to winter weather, Arts Live will have notices on social media and on the website. Tickets will be exchangeable for another performance of your choice.