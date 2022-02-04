• Pam Harght, working from her home in coastal Marshfield, Mass., turned out to be the only person to call 911 when she saw a fishing boat capsize about a mile off-shore, enabling rescuers to pull the three-man crew to safety after the men spent about 45 minutes in 42-degree water.

• Rodrigo Duterte, the fully vaccinated 76-year-old president of the Philippines, is self-isolating after being exposed to a member of his household staff who had covid-19 even though Duterte has since twice tested negative, a spokesman said.

• Gabriel Fierro, a 60-year-old Army veteran from Cornelius, N.C., said he decided on a whim to play the numbers on the slip of paper inside a fortune cookie, and nearly two weeks later he got an email from his online state lottery account alerting him that he had won $4 million.

• Nadia Calvino, Spain's minister for economic affairs, took a stand for gender equality by saying she will no longer take part in events or official group photographs where she is the only woman present, adding, "We can't keep thinking it's normal that 50% of the population isn't present."

• Douglas James, 32, and Dillon James, 24, both of Rosepine, La., who told police that they thought they were intercepting a prowler, face battery charges in an attack on a newspaper carrier who had just hand-delivered a paper to the front door of a customer who has trouble walking to the mailbox.

• Chandler Rowe, a sheriff's deputy in Williamson County, Tenn., is expected to make a full recovery after being shot while attempting to make a traffic stop involving a driver who later was arrested when he crashed his car and was injured.

• Christopher Coggins, 52, an Irving, Texas, man found hiding in his 81-year-old mother's attic, was charged with murder days after his release from jail when her body was discovered inside a large, zippered bag in the garage.

• Khalid Kamau, the mayor of South Fulton, Ga., vetoed a measure passed by the City Council to give $3,000 hiring and retention bonuses to the city's police officers, saying all city employees with at least two years on the job should get $2,500 bonuses.