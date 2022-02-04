Judge: No bail in UCLA threat case

DENVER — A federal judge on Thursday ordered a former lecturer at the University of California, Los Angeles, to be held without bail in Denver after he was accused of threatening violence against the school in online videos and an 800-page document sent via email earlier this week.

Matthew Harris, 31, was taken into custody Tuesday in Colorado. He had lectured in the university’s philosophy department until being put on “investigatory leave” last year.

Harris appeared in federal court in Denver to be advised of his rights Thursday. Dressed in a black shirt, black shorts with his arms handcuffed and his ankles shackled, he appeared to look down or have his eyes closed as the magistrate judge asked him a series of questions.

He did not turn to look at Magistrate Judge S. Kato Crews and answered “yes” flatly to each question about his rights and whether he understood the proceedings.

He did not enter a plea Thursday.