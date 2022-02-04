Leader of ISIS killed, U.S. says





ATMEH, Syria -- The leader of the Islamic State group blew himself up along with members of his family as American forces raided his Syria hideout Thursday, the U.S. said -- the second time in three years the United States has taken out a leader of the violent group.

President Joe Biden announced the overnight raid by American special operations forces, which U.S. officials called a "significant blow" to the organization.

The raid targeted Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, who took over as head of the group on Oct. 31, 2019, just days after leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died during a U.S. raid. Al-Qurayshi, who lived on the top floor of a three-story building occupied by civilians on the first floor, Biden said in brief remarks at the White House.

As elite U.S. special operations personnel approached, al-Qurayshi detonated some type of explosive device, leveling much of the structure and killing several of his family members, including some children, according to U.S. officials. Local first responders said 13 people died as a result of the raid, including six children.

"I'm grateful for the immense courage and skill and determination of our U.S. forces who skillfully executed this incredibly challenging mission," Biden said, noting that no Americans were killed or wounded in the operation. "The members of our military are the solid steel backbone of this nation, ready to fly into danger at a moment's notice to keep our country and the American people safe, as well as our allies."

The nighttime raid occurred at a challenging time for the Biden administration, as it works with NATO allies in Europe to counter a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine and overcome the fallout from last summer's withdrawal from Afghanistan.

On Thursday, U.S. troops arrived by helicopter in the town of Atma, in Syria's Idlib province, calling out to those inside with a bullhorn, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

A man, a woman and four children, all located on the compound's first floor, emerged unharmed before the explosion, Kirby said. There were no U.S. casualties, he said.

The force of the blast throttled the surrounding area, said Ahmed, a local resident who spoke on the condition that he be identified by only his first name because of safety concerns. He recalled hearing the heavy thud of helicopter rotors as he was preparing to go to sleep about 1 a.m.

The sound was not unfamiliar in the area, Ahmed said, noting that helicopters often arrived to switch out Turkish troops stationed nearby. But this was different.

"The sound was horrible," he said. He climbed to the roof of his building and saw machine-gun fire coming from one of the helicopters. The commotion did not subside until around 4 a.m., he said.

The special operations forces spent about two hours on the ground, longer than usual for such an operation -- indicative, U.S. officials said, of caution to minimize civilian casualties. Military officials said they had assumed it was possible al-Qurayshi would trigger explosives if approached, as al-Baghdadi did when U.S. troops raided his compound in Idlib in 2019.

After Thursday's explosion, U.S. troops entered the building and exchanged gunfire on the second floor with one of al-Qurayshi's lieutenants and the lieutenant's wife, Kirby said.

Both were killed and four children who had been in that part of the building escaped without injury, he said. Another child died on the second floor, Kirby said.

While there are "strong indications" that civilians in the building died because of the explosion and "resistance" by al-Qurayshi's lieutenant on the second floor, "we're willing to take a look to just examine and make sure that there wasn't any action that we might have taken that could have also caused harm to innocents," he said.

At least three civilians died in the raid, Kirby said.

While the second floor was being cleared, a separate group of armed men in the area moved on the Americans, Gen. Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie, who oversaw the operation as chief of U.S. Central Command, said Thursday in Washington. At least two of the fighters were killed after a U.S. helicopter opened fire on them, the general said.

Al-Qurayshi's remains were found by U.S. troops on the ground outside the building, McKenzie said. He had been thrown by the force of the blast from the third floor. U.S. forces took fingerprints and DNA, which confirmed al-Qurayshi's death, Kirby said.

The U.S. troops also seized cellphones and hard drives on the scene, said a U.S. official, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the issue's sensitivity. From the Pentagon briefing room, Kirby said it is "common practice" for U.S. special operations troops to seize information that might be helpful in future counterterrorism operations. He declined to elaborate on what happened in this case.

A U.S. helicopter suffered a mechanical breakdown during the operation and was flown a short distance away to an open field. McKenzie said U.S. troops destroyed it, including with weapons from other aircraft, to ensure that no sensitive material would remain in Syria.

The house, surrounded by olive trees in fields outside Atmeh, was left with its top floor shattered and blood spattered inside.

The top floor of the low house was nearly destroyed, sending white bricks tumbling to the ground below.

A wrecked bedroom had a child's wooden crib and a stuffed rabbit. On one damaged wall, a blue plastic baby swing was still hanging. Religious books, including a biography of Islam's Prophet Muhammad, were in the house.

VIDEOS CIRCULATE

Videos circulating on social media, which The Washington Post was unable to immediately verify, captured what appeared to be the raid and its aftermath. In one widely-circulated clip, the sound of heavy gunfire can be heard and what appears to be muzzle flashes appear above the skyline.

An official with the White Helmets, a first-responder group, said they were delayed in responding to the explosion because of the subsequent fighting, and that when they arrived there was "blood everywhere." He spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the group's behalf.

Other videos captured the sound of a loud warning being issued in Arabic, instructing children in the house to come out.

"The area is surrounded by land and air," the warning said. "The children are without blame. If there are children, they should come to me."

Mahmoud al-Sheikh, who works at an auto repair shop less than a mile from the house, said he did not know who lived there but often used to see "small children and women coming in and out." There was nothing terribly extraordinary about the men in the house, he added, saying they did not outwardly match the description of hard-line Islamist fighters who often wore long beards.

"The first moments were terrifying; no one knew what was happening," said Jamil el-Deddo, a resident of a nearby refugee camp. "We were worried it could be Syrian aircraft, which brought back memories of barrel bombs that used to be dropped on us," he added, referring to explosives-filled containers used by President Bashar Assad's forces against opponents during the Syrian conflict.

Biden, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and senior national security aides, monitored a live-feed of the operation from the White House Situation Room, according to an official. In December, a tabletop model of the three-floor house had been taken to the high-security room.

In following weeks, U.S. special operations troops ran numerous rehearsals of the operation, Kirby said. Biden gave "the final go" on the mission on Tuesday morning during his daily national security briefing in the Oval Office, where he was joined by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley.

Biden said he ordered U.S. forces to "take every precaution available to minimize civilian casualties," the reason they did not conduct an airstrike on the home.

Al-Qurayshi had kept an extremely low profile since he took over leadership of the Islamic State, also know as ISIS. U.S. officials said he never left his apartment except to bathe on the building's roof. The family on the first floor was "unwitting" and did not appear to know who lived upstairs, they said.

U.S. officials claimed he was directly overseeing operations in Syria, including last month's attack on the prison.

There was no comment from the Syrian government, which rarely acknowledges or comments on attacks by foreign countries targeting areas outside its control.

Idlib is largely controlled by Turkish-backed fighters but is also an al-Qaida stronghold and home to several of its top operatives. Other militants, including extremists from the rival Islamic State group, have also found refuge in the region.

At the height of its power, the Islamic State controlled more than 40,000 square miles stretching from Syria to Iraq and ruled over 8 million people.

Through propaganda, including brutal beheading videos, Islamic State emerged as a dominant global extremist threat in the past decade. Its clarion call to followers in the West to either join its self-described caliphate in Syria or commit acts of violence at home inspired killings in the U.S. as well as thousands of travelers determined to become foreign fighters.

Information for this article was contributed by Dan Lamothe, Kareem Fahim, Sarah Dadouch, Karoun Demirjian, John Wagner, Felicia Sonmez, Amy B. Wang and Eugene Scott of The Washington Post and by Ghaith Alsayed, Lolita C. Baldor, Bassem Mroue, Zeke Miller, Zeina Karam, Qassim Abdul-Zahra, Eric Tucker, Chris Megerian, Ellen Knickmeyer and Alexandra Jaffe of The Associated Press.





The wreckage of a U.S. military helicopter lies in an open field Thursday in Syria after it developed mechanical problems during an overnight operation and was destroyed to make sure no sensitive material would be left behind. (AP/Omar Albam)







President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and members of Biden’s national security team observe the counterterrorism operation in Syria on Thursday from the Situation Room at the White House. (AP/The White House/Adam Schultz)





