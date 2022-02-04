Leaky roof postpones ASU women’s game

Arkansas State’s women’s basketball game against Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday night never tipped off because of a leaky roof at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La.

The game was rescheduled for Sunday at 5 p.m. at the same site.

Thursday’s game was initially scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. but was initially delayed an hour to give officials time to resolve the issue.

When the coaches and officials met at 7:30 p.m., it was determined that the court was unplayable.

ASU will continue its weekend road swing at Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday afternoon.