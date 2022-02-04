Foster health, fitness

We all know that health disparities in our communities are a factor in the spread of covid. This makes it even more important that community organizations, public health and the private sector work together to help everyone maintain a healthy lifestyle.

In Little Rock, we at Positive Atmosphere Reaches Kids (P.A.R.K.) are helping high school teens stay healthy so they focus on their schoolwork and have the confidence and self-esteem to achieve their goals in the classroom and in their communities.

One way we are doing this is with a unique public-private partnership with Arkansas' beverage companies on an initiative called the Balance Calories Initiative (BCI), a national effort by the beverage industry to help families reduce the sugar and calories they get from beverages.

As a BCI partner, we amplify beverage industry efforts to get people in Little Rock to try more beverage options with less sugar or smaller package sizes. The results are promising for a city with above-average obesity rates.

The latest independent report on BCI shows that beverage calories per person in Little Rock are down 11.2 percent since the 2015 start of the initiative. For the past four years, people in Little Rock have been consuming more low- and no-sugar beverages.

Our after-school programs mentor kids on the fundamentals of maintaining good diet and fitness. Healthy children are more likely to overcome obstacles and take pride in their accomplishments; and every year we recruit seventh- and eighth-grade students in the Little Rock and Pulaski County school districts through the first week in March to help them reach their potential.

We can achieve real results when we work together. Going forward, government, businesses and community organizations need to always look for ways to unite behind goals we share for the benefit of our younger generations.

KEITH JACKSON

Little Rock

Keith Jackson is president of Positive Atmosphere Reaches Kids.

Just common sense

I was having considerable difficulty following the logic and flow of Jeff Nash's recent guest column, "The many meanings of common sense," until I read his paragraph on covid-19 and "herd annuity."

It seems like common sense to me that he was saying that getting vaccinated helps with the fixed, equal payments a rancher receives from the sale of his cattle. I agree. Let's all help the farmers and ranchers reach "herd annuity" by getting vaccinated. They need and deserve those steady payments.

MARK HINTERTHUER

North Little Rock

Show your leadership

To our governor: Please take a stand, be our leader. Don't put it on the small businesses and our schools. That is why you were elected. Good grief, #AsaTakeAStand.

HEIDI HOGAN

North Little Rock

Use cameras in zones

I am writing in support of HV Hill's recent letter advocating the use of speed enforcement cameras in work zones since I was driving his truck through Sioux City, Iowa, and paid the ticket. I am older and wiser now.

These tools could get people's attention and slow them down if a message sign was positioned in advance of the work zone informing drivers how many citations had been issued in the previous six (or pick a number) hours.

The only drawback I see is the signs being shot at.

BRIAN WRIGHT

Heber Springs

Protect the Capitol

Compare the Democratic President Joe Biden's first year as president to the last year of the Republican President Donald Trump. American voters made the best choice. It may not be your choice; however, you know he would protect our Capitol in D.C.

Donald Trump did not do his duty on Jan. 6, 2021. He failed to call in reinforcements. The Capitol Police and the Metropolitan D.C. police force held the line. They kept the rioters at bay for hours. Trump watched on TV and ignored the pleas for help of our brave and heroic defenders of democracy. If Trump would have done his duty, lives would not have been lost.

On the one-year remembrance of the failed coup, the only Republicans in attendance were the Cheneys. It seems like most Republicans do not want to show respect for the law. Our heroes fought with great courage. I watched the videos of the treasonous attack. Our Americans fought bravely against the traitors. Our heroes saved all those politicians' lives. I fail to see why respect is not given where it is deserved. Some heroes died and many were injured both physically and mentally.

JEFF LAHA

Little Rock