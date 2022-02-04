Little Rock man, who admitted killing another during gun exchange, sentenced to 20 years

A Little Rock man accused of killing a man who thought he was going to be buying a gun has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Sentencing papers filed Wednesday show Jalen Rahmad Hussian, 21, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, reduced from capital murder, in exchange for the prison sentence that will keep him behind bars at least 14 years.

Under the conditions of Hussian's plea agreement, negotiated by deputy prosecutor Jayme Butts-Hall and defense attorney Lawrence Walker, an aggravated robbery charge was dropped. Trial on capital murder and aggravated robbery charges is pending for a co-defendant.

Hussian was arrested in February 2021, about 2½ months after 24-year-old Braylon Key-Shawn Parks was found shot to death in December 2020 on the front porch of a home on West 31st Street. A resident, Mervin Fossett, told police he had heard a gunshot outside and looked to see someone who had been shot running from the house across the street as a light-colored sport utility vehicle pulled away.

Court files show police arrived and found Parks' cousin Marcus Coleman, who said he had been on the phone with Parks when he was shot. Coleman said that he had heard Parks talking to someone, followed by sounds of a struggle and then a gunshot. Coleman said he had gone to the area to check on Parks and that his cousin's pickup, a green 1995 Chevrolet Silverado, was missing. Investigators found the truck about eight hours later on South Cedar Street.

Police reports show that in an interview with Parks' girlfriend, investigators learned that he'd spoken to her on the phone about 30 minutes before he was killed, saying he was going to meet with Hussian to trade in a gun he'd bought from Hussian two weeks earlier on a better gun. Parks said he was going to exchange the first gun and pay $200 for the better weapon, the woman told police.

She said she'd been with Parks when he'd met with Hussian to buy the first gun in the same neighborhood where he was killed.

Police met with Hussian and his lawyer two days after the slaying, and Hussian denied any involvement, saying he'd learned about Parks' death from social media shared by Parks' sister. He told investigators he had not been near the area where Parks was killed, saying he'd been at a wake for his grandmother the afternoon and evening of the killing and then had gone home and been with his family, spending the rest of the night playing video games. Hussian was released without charges.

Through cellphone records, police were able to connect 10 calls from Parks' cellphone to a phone registered to Hussian's girlfriend, 23-year-old Kayla Dickerson, over the last two days of his life, with the final call, lasting 23 seconds, coming at seven minutes before Parks was killed. Dickerson later told authorities she had bought the phone for Hussian as a gift, court filings show.

During a second round of questioning with Coleman, Parks' cousin, in February 2021, he told investigators that he had been the one to introduce Parks to Hussian and that Parks had bought the original gun, a .45 Glock, from Hussian around Thanksgiving 2020.

Further describing what he heard on the phone the night Parks was killed, Coleman said he'd recognized Hussian's voice because he had known him for years. But Coleman said he'd also heard the voice of a stranger threatening Parks by saying, "Give me that s*** ... before I blast your a**" before the shooting, court files show.

Police had found Parks' pickup on South Cedar Street about eight hours after he was killed and discovered fingerprints of Parks and three other men, one of whom said he had seen Hussian shoot Parks during what was supposed to be an exchange of guns, although he later recanted that claim.

Another set belonged to Shamar Rawls, 20, of Little Rock, whom police would charge in the murder as Hussian's co-defendant. Rawls was arrested about a week after Hussian and remains jailed pending trial.