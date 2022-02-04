LIVE! in NWA: Josh Groban comes to AMP

Tickets go on sale at noon today for a July 21 stop at the AMP by Josh Groban's Harmony Tour.

The tour will be the first time Groban has played songs for a live audience off his latest album, "Harmony," released in November 2020 by Warner Records. Special guests joining him on the tour are the legendary New Orleans Preservation Hall Jazz Band as well as violinist/singer Lucia Micarelli and singer-songwriter Eleri Ward.

Tickets for the show, part of the Cox Concert Series at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, range from $35 to $169.50 by calling 443-5600 or visiting www.amptickets.com

ELSEWHERE

• Arlen Hlusko, 8 p.m. Feb. 4 ($18-$25), The Momentary, 507 S.E. "E" St. in Bentonville. 367-7500, themomentary.org.

• Jenna & Tony perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 4; and Patti's Drag Brunch happens at 1 p.m. Feb. 5 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren St. in Eureka Springs. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Gavin Sumrall performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 5 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Jukeboxx performs at 9:15 p.m. Feb. 4 ($10); and 90 LB Wrench plays at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 5 ($10) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Comic Trey Kennedy brings his "Are You For Real? Tour" to the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville at 7 p.m. Feb. 5. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org.

• The Huser Brothers Band plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 ($8-&$10); and Arkansauce plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 5 ($15-$18) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Simeon Basil plays at 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.

