Man held in killing won't be charged

EL DORADO -- A man whom authorities arrested and charged in a murder won't be prosecuted.

The 13th District prosecuting attorney's office submitted a motion declining to prosecute Inshiqaq Qiyama, who was arrested in January 2021 and faced charges that included capital murder in the killing of 25-year-old Xavier Thrower. Circuit Judge Hamilton Singleton agreed to the motion on Jan. 28, according to court records.

The case against Qiyama was discussed during a bond hearing in December. During that hearing, Sgt. Trey Phillips, an El Dorado Police Department investigator, said one of the two eyewitnesses reported seeing one suspect and hearing a second suspect's voice during the incident.

Blood collected as evidence from two different rooms in the home did not contain DNA matching Qiyama's, Phillips said during questioning. He said investigators have information that the blood belongs to "someone else."

Phillips said in response to defense questioning that both witnesses had "very strong visual responses" upon seeing Qiyama.

Qiyama's defense counsel in the capital murder case included attorneys Birc Morledge and Robby Golden.

Morledge said a combination of the DNA revelations and alibi witnesses for Qiyama led to the charges being dropped.

"There was DNA found at the scene of the crime that matched someone else. The El Dorado Police Department had that since August, and we recently found out about it. We also had a plethora of alibi witnesses saying [Qiyama] was not at the scene of the crime. In fact, the Police Department interviewed several of those people after we gave them the names," Morledge said.

Morledge said Qiyama remained confident that evidence would support his side of the story in the case.

"[Qiyama] knew he would be exonerated all along. The first time we met with him, he said he had nothing to do with it. He sat [in jail] for 364 days, and that is not a good thing to have an innocent man sitting in jail, but he knew he wouldn't be convicted because he didn't do it," Morledge said.

Morledge thanked the 13th District prosecuting attorney's office for accepting the defense's evidence and arguments.

"The prosecuting attorney's office there -- Gregory Thomas and Jeffery Rogers -- did a good job of listening and being receptive about what we had to say," he said.

El Dorado Police Department investigators did not respond to a request for comment on the current status of the investigation into Thrower's death.