Medicare to cover up to 8 covid tests a month by spring





WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration announced Thursday that people with Medicare will be able to get free over-the-counter tests much more easily in the coming weeks.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said Medicare will cover up to eight free tests per month, starting in early spring. The tests will be handed out at participating pharmacies and other locations.

This is the first time Medicare has covered an over-the-counter test at no cost to recipients. They'll be available to people who have Medicare's "Part B" outpatient benefit, which about 9 in 10 enrollees sign up for.

Medicare benefits are governed by a host of laws and regulations. Officials said Thursday they were able to arrange for coverage of over-the-counter covid-19 tests by using the program's legal authority to conduct demonstration programs on innovative ways to deliver health care.

People with Medicare Advantage, a private insurance option that covers about 4 in 10 Medicare enrollees, will also have access to free covid-19 tests through their plans, officials said. Medicare Advantage plans can already cover over-the-counter covid-19 tests as a supplemental benefit.

AARP praised Medicare's decision and said it will closely follow the rollout.

"The cost of paying for tests and the time needed to find free testing options are barriers that could discourage Medicare beneficiaries from getting tested, leading to greater social isolation and continued spread of the virus," Nancy LeaMond, a vice-president of the advocacy group for older people, said in a statement.

The new policy focuses on so-called rapid tests, which provide at-home results in about 15 minutes. Medicare also will continue to cover the more precise lab-based PCR tests at no cost, but those must be ordered by a clinician or an authorized health care professional.

Many families use the rapid tests before getting together for special occasions or when grandparents travel from out of state to see grandkids they haven't been able to play with for months due to covid-19 isolation.







