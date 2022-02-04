



• Samuel L. Jackson will receive the Chairman's Award during the 53rd NAACP Image Awards this month. On Thursday, the NAACP announced that it will bestow the 73-year-old actor with the award, which recognizes individuals who demonstrate "exemplary public service and use their distinct platforms to create agents of change." "Many might not know that prior to his acting career, Jackson was a staunch activist during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s, even serving as an usher at Martin Luther King Jr.'s funeral," Leon W. Russell, chairman of the NAACP National Board of Directors, said in a statement. "His continued public service and advocacy for social change make him an excellent recipient for the Chairman's Award." Previous recipients have included Tyler Perry, then-Sen. Barack Obama, Danny Glover, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters and the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis. Jackson, who has appeared in more than 100 films, is known for his portrayal of Jules in Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction" and as Gator Purify in Spike Lee's "Jungle Fever." He has starred in several other films such as "Do the Right Thing," "Unbreakable," "Snakes on a Plane" and multiple Marvel films including "The Avengers" and "Captain America: The Winter Solider." The Oscar-nominated actor expects to star in the Apple TV limited series "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey." He will receive an honorary Academy Award at the forthcoming Governors Awards this year. The winners of the awards will be revealed during a BET broadcast on Feb. 26.

• Country music icon Dolly Parton will be hosting this year's Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, bringing her star power to the show's new streaming home on Prime Video. Parton, along with soon to be announced co-hosts, will emcee a new format for the awards show, which will be live streamed March 7 without commercials from Allegiant Stadium. "Watch for us because we're going to have some fun," Parton said in a news release on Thursday. Parton is a 13-time ACM Award winner, including for the coveted entertainer of the year prize. She has hosted the award show in the past. Six decades into her career, the 76-year-old Parton is showing no signs of slowing down. She is releasing a new book "Run, Rose, Run" with author James Patterson and an accompanying album on March 4 and was announced as a first-time nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this week. "There is no one better than Dolly to represent the ACM Awards brand and country music on a global scale as we move to streaming and show the world that 'this is how we country' by delivering one of the most exhilarating and innovative shows in our history to audiences worldwide," said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, in a statement.





This Nov. 13, 2019 file photo shows Dolly Parton performing at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. P (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)





