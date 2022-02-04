Walmart shuts some stores after storm

Walmart Inc. closed five Arkansas stores and two gas stations Thursday afternoon because of the wintry weather, with 32 more stores and club closures mostly in Midwest states.

A map on Walmart's website showed Walmart fuel stations on Pleasant Crossing in Rogers and Walton Boulevard in Bentonville were closed.

A closed Neighborhood Market in Sherwood was still offering grocery pickup, but stores in Cabot and Marion were not. A Neighborhood Market in Searcy that was closed does not have pickup or delivery services.

A Supercenter in Trumann was closed, but the status of its pickup and delivery services was not available on the map.

A Mena Supercenter shown as closed Thursday morning was not on the map in the afternoon. Supercenters in Springdale, Berryville and Harrison closed in the afternoon. All had grocery pickup available.

Nationwide, store closures ranged as far south as San Antonio up to the Chicago area.

The Bentonville-based retailer said its Emergency Operations Center monitors winter storms, as well as other potential disasters, in real time.

"We assess the status of our facilities and will continue to operate [stores] as long as it is safe to do so," the company said.

-- Serenah McKay

Pharmaceutical firm to hold LR job event

A hiring event to fill open positions at SCA Pharmaceuticals will be Wednesday at the company's facility at 8821 Knoedl Court in Little Rock.

Prospective applicants for positions as quality inspectors and processing technicians can schedule an interview between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to speak with a representative of MAU Workforce Solutions, which is coordinating the event.

Benefits include starting pay of up to $21 an hour, health benefits, 401K and the opportunity for advancement, according to a news release. Ideal candidates should have a high school diploma or equivalent and at least one year of stable work history.

To select an interview time, visit www.mau.com/sca-event and complete the basic contact form. Candidates must bring a resume to their interview, according to the release.

SCA, a maker of compound drugs for 600 hospitals across the United States, said in 2020 that it will add 175 jobs over three years under an agreement to take over the former Southwest Airlines reservation center at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field.

-- Noel Olman

Arkansas Index dips to 760.71, off 11.90

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 760.71, down 11.90.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.