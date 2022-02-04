Nonprofits provide warm stay for unsheltered residents in Northwest Arkansas

How to help

Genesis Church in Fayetteville is seeking volunteers for its shelter operation. To sign up, go to:

https://bit.ly/faygenesisEM

To donate to the Genesis food pantry fund, go to:

https://pushpay.com/g/genesis

Select “Genesis Food Pantry” and put “emergency shelter” in the notes.

Source: Genesis Church

FAYETTEVILLE -- Area nonprofits made sure more than 160 people in Northwest Arkansas had a warm place to sleep Wednesday night and anticipated more Thursday night after snow fell and temperatures dropped.

Seven Hills Homeless Center, Genesis Church, New Beginnings, Salvation Army, Central United Methodist Church, United Way of Northwest Arkansas and the Northwest Arkansas Continuum of Care have teamed up this season to provide emergency shelter for anyone who needs a safe, warm place to stay overnight.

The city backed the effort with $21,442 from its general fund, enough to keep the operation going for 21 days. Thursday marked day seven.

The Salvation Army has 26 shelter beds available and 45 overflow beds at its Fayetteville location, and its Bentonville shelter has 56 beds and 38 overflow beds. Genesis Church can accommodate 43 beds at its Fayetteville location.

On Wednesday, Salvation Army provided overnight stays for 59 people in Fayetteville and 62 in Bentonville. Genesis Church had 26 stay the night.

Genesis increased its capacity from 29 a couple weeks ago to 43 by cutting back on dining space and stacking furniture a little tighter, said Rachel Kirskey, community care coordinator with the church. Organizers anticipated having more people than Wednesday after about 6 inches of snow blanketed the city and temperatures dropped to the teens Thursday, she said.

The organizations have been working together, sharing staff members and volunteers and flexing schedules as needed to ensure everyone is taken care of, Kirksey said.

"There have not been any crisis moments," she said. "I think that's a reflection of no organization being alone in it."

A shuttle takes people from the shelters to 7 Hills Day Center in the morning and back to the shelters at night. The Continuum of Care also has money available to give people free rides using Uber and Lyft.

Seven Hills served breakfast and lunch to about 30 people at a time Thursday, said Mike Williams, the center's chief executive officer.

"Right now, we're just heads down, focused on providing services," he said.

The plan is to keep the shelter operation going through tonight and possibly Saturday and Sunday. Genesis Church is accepting donations to buy food and is seeking volunteers to help cook and greet people at the door, Kirskey said.

"The biggest thing is setting the right tone when people enter," she said. "This is a stressful situation, and anything we can do to knock the edge off from the get-go -- if it's a cup of water, a cup of hot coffee, a granola bar, just being patient and kind -- that first impression matters here."

In addition to the shelters, about 20 people who previously faced chronic homelessness now have heat, meals and showers available at New Beginnings. The microshelter community opened in September, and aside from one broken heater in a unit, has been a success, said Solomon Burchfield, program manager for New Beginnings. That person was able to get into another unit until the heater is fixed, he said.

Despite outreach efforts and making room for as many people as possible, some will still be left in the cold, Burchfield said.

There were 369 unsheltered and temporarily sheltered people living in Benton, Washington, Madison and Carroll counties during a one-day count in January 2020. If the count is still close to accurate, that means the 208 beds available in Bentonville and Fayetteville aren't enough, he said. Some people also cannot function well in a congregate setting because of health or mental issues, he said.

The effort to keep people alive during inclement weather highlights the need in the region for long-term housing solutions, Burchfield said.

"We don't have to have hundreds of unsheltered people. This is the time when we look at why it's so important," he said. "Having housing is a social determinant of health, and not having housing takes 20 years off your life, according to research. It's because you have to face these kinds of conditions."