Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Jonathan Greenway, 33, of 1150 Elway Drive in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Greenway was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Jeremiah Jones, 40, of 1832 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with theft of property, breaking or entering, possession of a controlled substance and possession of firearm by certain persons. Jones was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Dorothy Abraham, 40, of Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with forgery. Abraham was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Print Headline: Records

