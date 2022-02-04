Northwest Arkansas, River Valley dig out of snow





A weather system that pummeled Northwest Arkansas on Thursday will start moving out today, but frigid temperatures will remain, according to weather officials.

It should be mostly cloudy through midmorning today, then gradually clear with a high near 30. Wind chill values will be between zero and 10, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. Tonight should be clear with a low of 4.

Sun is expected to return for the weekend with a high of 36 Saturday and 38 Sunday.

Northwest Arkansas woke up to heavy snowfall Thursday morning.

Rogers had 7.5 inches of snow by 2 p.m. Thursday, National Weather Service meteorologist Ray Sondag said. Siloam Springs had 6.5 inches of snow, followed by Bentonville, Fayetteville, Harrison and Eureka Springs with 6 inches each. The latest totals the weather service had for Bentonville, Eureka Springs and Harrison were all before noon when snow was still falling. Springdale had 5 inches at its last weather service measurement at 9:20 a.m. Fort Smith had received 2 inches of snow by early afternoon.

Dennis Birge, Bentonville transportation director, said the snow was heavy Thursday morning.

"It is coming down faster than we can get to it," he said.

Brian Lester, county attorney and chief of staff for Washington County Judge Joseph Wood, said Road Department crews were going to take advantage of an expected pause in precipitation to work on heavily traveled county roads and known trouble spots.

"Because of the lull, we're going to be out this afternoon plowing the snow and spreading gravel," Lester said. "We hope we can help people who have to get home get there safely."

Road Department crews had suspended gravel-spreading operations Thursday morning due to the heavy snowfall, Lester said.

Washington County offices were closed Thursday, although early voting continued at the county courthouse. Lester said the weather forecast makes it doubtful county offices will be open today. He said county officials would make a decision on opening or closing county offices in a conference call around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Lester said he anticipated the roads would be worse this morning than they were Thursday night given the forecast.

Willie Leming, fire chief with the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department, said county roads were under a thick cover of snow.

"The roads are terrible," Leming said. "We've got about 5 inches of snow all over them. We've had county road trucks sliding into the ditches and road graders having to pull them out all day."

Kelly Cantrell, public information officer for the Washington County Sheriff's Office, said deputies had just a few weather-related calls by Thursday afternoon.

"We've had a couple of accidents, but no injuries," Cantrell said. "Out on Habberton Road, we had a truck and trailer jack-knife on a steep hill and block the road. We're trying to keep people away from that. We had a vehicle slide into a county road grader on Harmon Road. Nobody was hurt. We've had some reports of cars and trucks stuck on some hills, but nothing major."

Jay Frasier with the Benton County Road Department said county roads were snow-covered and treacherous Thursday.

"We have our crews all over the county," he said.









County roads were still being plowed at 2 p.m., and some crews were going back over areas hit earlier Thursday to get as much snow off the roads as possible, Frasier said.

Graders will be out by 5 a.m. this morning with the salt-and-sand trucks following at 5:30 a.m., he said.

The Beaver Lake Fire Department, in a Facebook post, noted the county and Arkansas Department of Transportation had plowed most roads in the department's service area, but that left a covering of ice on surfaces. Seven inches of snow had been measured in the Prairie Creek area Thursday, according to the post.

Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Highfill was open Thursday but with limited staffing, according to Andrew Branch, chief development officer.

"The airport is open; our crews are working around the clock to keep the runway clear and safe to operate on," Branch said. "Many flights have been canceled, but some are still operating -- definitely up to each airline whether they cancel."

Adam McInnis, Bentonville police public information officer, said there were only a few reported accidents by early Thursday afternoon.

Drivers still need to be aware of the weather this morning, he said.

"Morning time will be worse conditions until the road crews start to work and then the sun comes out," he said.

ON PATROL

John Newell doesn't get to stay home on snow days. He's a Benton County Sheriff's Office deputy assigned to the Patrol Division. Thursday was a normal work day for him -- except for the road conditions.

He called it "nerve-racking" to drive in this kind of weather. A Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter rode along with him for about four hours Thursday.

Newell has been a patrol deputy since 2008, so Thursday was not his first time to experience snow and ice.

He was driving on U.S. 62 when he saw two people walking. He stopped to check on them, then gave them a ride to their home.

He attempted to stop a car on U.S. 62 that had passed another vehicle in the turn lane. The right lane was completely covered in snow and ice. Most of the snow and ice had been removed from the left lane.

Newell said the driver's actions were unsafe. He turned his vehicle around in an attempt to catch the driver but did not want to speed and be unsafe himself, so he did not catch him.

Newell was still on U.S. 62 when he responded to a domestic disturbance call.

"The roads are slick," he said. "I want to be quick, but I have to be careful."

Newell and another deputy responded to the call on Tucks Chapel Road, where a man was arrested in connection with domestic battery.

Newell also responded to a welfare call concerning a woman walking on U.S. 62. He found the woman and drove her to a home in Rogers.

RIVER VALLEY

The National Weather Service said the River Valley had about an inch-and-a-half of snow and sleet by about 11 a.m. Thursday. Another inch to inch-and-a-half of snow was expected for the rest of the day, into Thursday evening.

Multiple major roads in Sebastian County were covered in ice, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation's online IDrive Arkansas tool.

Travis Cooper, deputy director of Sebastian County Emergency Management, said his department received about 36 calls for emergency services in the county, such as car wrecks and stalled vehicles, as well as damage to property and power lines caused by tree limbs.

Emergency Management responded to an electrical transformer fire in the Greenwood area at 1:40 a.m. Thursday, according to Cooper. The incident left more than 200 customers of the Southwestern Electric Power Co. without electricity in Sebastian County.

"And best we could tell, that damage was done due to ice accumulation on tree limbs that went down on the power line," Cooper said.

Southwest Power reported 18 customer outages along Arkansas 10 as of Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma Gas & Electric also reported 140 power outages in Sebastian and Crawford counties Thursday. The company reported late Thursday afternoon power had been restored to all but four customers in the Paris area.

Cooper advised those driving today to be cautious of crews working on roads.

"You'll probably see them going at a slower pace than everybody else because they are treating the roadway or doing work on the roadway, or they may just be monitoring the precipitation that's falling," Cooper said. "That way, they can better have an idea on how to prepare their crews and equipment."

The Sebastian County's Sheriff's Office also received calls of vehicles in ditches, according to the department's Facebook page.

Brad Thomas, Crawford County's emergency management director, said the eastern side of the county seemed to have more ice compared to its western and central parts, which appeared to have more snow.

Fort Smith's Police Department posted road and traffic conditions on its Facebook and Twitter, with four stuck or spinning vehicle reports by Thursday afternoon. Aric Mitchell, the department's public information officer, called the incidents minor.

Information for this article was contributed by Stacy Ryburn, Monica Brich and Thomas Saccente of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Tracy Neal can be reached by email at tneal@nwaonline.com or Twitter @NWATracy. Tom Sissom can be reached by email at tsissom@nwadg.com or on Twitter at @NWATom. Ryburn can be reached by email at sryburn@nwadg.com or on Twitter @stacyryburn. Brich can be reached by email at mbrich@nwadg.com. Saccente can be reached by email at tsaccente@nwadg.com.





Jason Miller of Blue Ribbon Landscaping clears a sidewalk Thursday along A Street in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo







Workers with the Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Department operate a powered broom attachment Thursday to clear snow from the sidewalk on the city’s downtown square as snow falls in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





