NWA PREP BASKETBALL REPORT

After starting 0-2 in league play, Bentonville West has won four of its past five games to move into fourth place in the 6A-West Conference girls standings.

West avenged an earlier defeat to Fayetteville when Laynee Tapp rebounded a missed free throw and scored at the buzzer to give the Wolverines a 49-48 win Tuesday at Bulldog Arena. The win was the first for West over Fayetteville in its brief history in girls basketball.

Tapp scored 14 points to lead West (14-6, 4-3), which began league play with consecutive losses to Fayetteville and Bentonville. While Tapp's rebound basket clinched the victory, West won mostly by beating Fayetteville down court in transition. Several times, the Wolverines outraced Fayetteville defenders to the basket for high-percentage shots.

Marybeth Dyson, a senior guard, is the orchestrator for West's transition game.

"Transition is one of our stronger things," said Tapp, a senior forward. "We're a very fast team. We're always practicing the four-minute game where we're constantly running up and down, pushing the ball. Marybeth, she's very good at that. She pushes the ball and that's how we get most of our points."

West also came up with a big defensive stand late in the game when the Wolverines forced a shot-clock violation by Fayetteville. West took possession with 15.3 seconds left and went the free-throw line with 2.7 seconds left after Ivorinna Johnson was fouled. Johnson missed both free throws but Tapp rebounded the second miss and scored to provide West with the one-point victory to begin the second half of 6A-West Conference play.

"Laynee came in from the left side of the lane and went up and got it," West coach Dion Hargrove said of Tapp's hustle play to clinch the win. "It was really an athletic play. I'm really excited for our seniors and our entire program."

SPRINGDALE

Balanced scoring serves Bulldogs well

Balanced scoring continues to benefit the Springdale Bulldogs (14-5, 5-2), who've moved into second place in the 6A-West Conference boy's race.

Four players scored in double figures in Springdale's 68-60 win over Rogers Heritage on Tueday. Courtland Muldrew scored 18 points to lead the Bulldogs. Isaiah Sealy added 15 points followed by Anderson Isaacks with 12 and Tevin Tate with 11.

Their combined effort was more than enough to counter Micah Hill, who made five 3-pointers and finished with 27 points for Rogers Heritage (7-13, 1-7) to lead all scorers. Springdale's win followed a 60-49 victory over Bentonville West when Muldrew scored 19 points and Sealy had 16.

"We've got a handful of guys who can put the ball in the hole," Springdale coach Jeremy Price said. "We've had really good balanced scoring and that's hard to prepare for, defensively, when you're trying to decide who to take away or what strategy to use."

Only the inclement weather has slowed Springdale, which began its three-game winning streak with a win over Bentonville. A makeup game against Rogers on Wednesday was postponed and it's unlikely Springdale will make the trip south to play a scheduled game at Fort Smith Southside tonight.

For now, Springdale is tentatively scheduled to play Springdale Har-Ber on Monday, Rogers at home on Wednesday, then back to Rogers on Friday for a rematch with the Mounties.

"Hopefully, the weather will clear up this weekend to where we can get back in the gym and regain some rhythm," Price said.

BERRYVILLE

Bobcats clinch East Division

Berryville's 69-58 victory over Huntsville proved to be significant Tuesday night because it allowed the Bobcats (21-4, 9-2) to clinch the 4A-1 Conference's East Division boys title.

It means Berryville will get a bye to the conference tournament semifinals and is guaranteed a spot in the Class 4A North Region tournament at Farmington. Farmington's boys also locked down the title on the West side Tuesday night.

"We're excited about it," Bobcats coach Brent Compton said. "It takes some pressure off of us with two games remaining and we have a weight lifted off our shoulders.

"One of our goals this season was to make the postseason. We've succeeded in that, so it feels good."

The win over Huntsville came in typical Berryville fashion with a balanced offensive attack. Weston Teague, the Bobcats' 6-foot-8 post, had a strong double-double with 17 points and 20 rebounds, and he also added five assists.

Kade Davidson and Nate Allen each added 16 points, with Allen hitting all nine of his free-throw attempts. Jake Wilson chipped in with 11 points.

"We wanted to get the ball to Weston because we had a noticeable height advantage," Compton said. "What makes it hard for teams to prepare for us is we have multiple guys that can help out with the scoring. When one has an off day, we have others that can step up. It's nice to have guys like that."

Berryville had today's scheduled game with Harrison moved to Saturday afternoon, then it close out its regular season with a game next week against Gentry.

ELKINS

Elks control their destiny

Elkins' boys head into the final week of regular-season play with the top spot in the 3A-1 Conference in their hands.

The Elks (19-4, 8-1) hold a one-game lead over Bergman with three games remaining as today's game with Valley Springs will be pushed back until next Thursday. Elkins has regularly scheduled games Tuesday at Lincoln and next Friday at home against Green Forest.

First place is significant with only seven teams in the 3A-1 because that team gets a first-round bye in the conference tournament, then gets to host the semifinals and possibly the championship game. That also means a guaranteed spot in the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament.

"These games now carry a tw0-game significance," Elkins coach Jared Porter said. "You want to win the conference championship outright, but now you have the opportunity to host conference tournament games. That is huge and plays into the whole dynamic of postseason play."

Elkins has won eight straight conference games since starting league play with a 14-point loss to Bergman, including a 14-point win over the Panthers in the rematch.

"We were able to get Braedon Welch, our point guard, back from an injury," Porter said. "And Elijah Graham, who is a forward and our defensive stopper, has just come back from a shoulder injury at the start of conference play.

"This group has been able to find a rhythm as they played a few games together. At the beginning of the season, I really liked this team and thought it could have some success with the parts that we had in place."