



FOOTBALL

Jaguars set to hire Pederson

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hiring Doug Pederson as their head coach, ending a wild and winding search that ended up where it started more than a month ago. A formal announcement is planned for today, according to a person familiar with the search. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a contract has not been signed. Pederson, who led Philadelphia to its lone Super Bowl title, was Jacksonville's first candidate interviewed when he met with owner Shad Khan and General Manager Trent Baalke on Dec. 30. He waited more than month for a callback. He got a second interview Tuesday and landed the job two days later. The 54-year-old Pederson takes over for Urban Meyer, who was fired after 13 games and countless missteps in what will go down as one of the worst coaching tenures in NFL history.

Alabama assistant arrested

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has been arrested and charged with a DUI. Golding was listed as an inmate in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Thursday morning after he was jailed on $500 bond. No further details were immediately available. Coach Nick Saban hired Golding in 2018 as co-defensive coordinator with Tosh Lupoi. He was promoted in 2019 and helped the Crimson Tide win the national title the following season and a SEC championship in 2021.

BASEBALL

MLB asks for mediator

Major League Baseball asked a federal mediator to intervene in stalled labor negotiations that likely will put off the start of spring training. On the 64th day of a lockout, MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem asked Thursday for the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service to enter the dispute. The players' association must agree for the conciliation service to enter talks. The union declined to comment, and its lawyers were expected to consult with players. There was little movement in the last negotiating session on Tuesday, leaving almost no hope spring training workouts will start as scheduled on Feb. 16. Baseball's ninth work stoppage, its first since 1995, will soon threaten opening day on March 31. Players made a new proposal with small changes Tuesday during the first negotiating session in a week, and management has not responded.

GOLF

Hoge tough at Pebble Beach

Tom Hoge enjoys being at Pebble Beach even in a frigid wind and relentless rain. He loved it even more Thursday in brilliant sunshine, especially with nine birdies on his card. Hoge began his day along the Pacific Ocean with a 30-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at Pebble Beach. He made the last of six consecutive birdies with a 40-foot putt on the daunting eighth hole. It added to a 9-under 63, by four shots his best score at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He had a one-shot lead over Seamus Power of Ireland, whose round was equally stout. Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks) was at 4-under par and tied for 15th. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) shot a 2-under 70 and is tied for 51st.

Two share LPGA lead

Marina Alex closed with a birdie on the par-5 18th for a 7-under 65 and a share of the first-round lead with Nasa Hataoka on Thursday in the windy LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony. Alex birdied all four par-5 holes and had five birdies in a row on Nos. 9-13 in her bogey-free morning round. The 31-year-old American won the 2018 Portland Classic for her lone LPGA Tour title. Hataoka, also playing in the morning wave, finished with a birdie on the par-5 ninth. The 23-year-old Japanese player, ranked No. 9 in the world, won twice last year and has five career LPGA Tour victories. Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand was a stroke back in the 54-hole event with Leona Maguire of Ireland, Linnea Johansson of Sweden and 19-year-old South Korean rookie Yaeeun Hong. Tavatanakit won the major ANA Inspiration last year for her lone LPGA Tour title. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) opened with a 4-under par 68. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) and Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) each turned in a 1-over par 73. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) shot a 3-over par 75

Stranger first at Korn Ferry

Jimmy Stranger shot a 6-under par 64 to take the first round lead at the Panama Claro Championship in Panama City, Panama on Thursday. Stranger holds a one-shot lead over six other golfers. Former University of Arkansas golfer Tag Ridings is at 1-under 69 while David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) is at 1-over 71.



