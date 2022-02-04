Officers find teen deceased

A teenager was found shot to death Wednesday night in Pine Bluff, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. officers were called to 5006 Hoover St., off Dollarway Road, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival they found a juvenile male in the carport with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the victim's name pending notification of kin. There are no suspects at this time, police said, and they are asking anyone with information about the homicide to call the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.

The body will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy. This will be the third homicide for Pine Bluff in 2022.