OPINION | DEAR ABBY: Man wonders how to mention wife as he starts dating

Dear Abby: My wife and I have been married for 40 years. Fifteen years ago, she was diagnosed with cancer and given 18 months to live. She is still around and is bedridden with worsening dementia. I placed her in a nursing facility six years ago.

I have many active years ahead of me. I visit her often, but I have a need for companionship that she cannot fulfill. I’m friends with a few women, but I have the urge to become closer. I go to dinners, art shows, etc.

Is it wrong to want companionship in my situation? At what point should I explain my situation without scaring off a nice lady friend? — Anonymous, Of Course

Dear Anonymous: What happened to your wife is unfortunate, and you both have my sympathy. Wanting and needing companionship is normal. It is important to ask yourself: If the situation were reversed and you were in a nursing home suffering from dementia, to what extent would you want your wife to go on with her life? Whatever you decide after that, it is crucial you not forget your responsibility to make sure she is being well cared for. This means visiting her often, because dementia patients do better when they know someone loves them.

As to how to explain to women that you are married, well, the ones who are friends already know that. And those who don’t know should be told during the course of your first serious conversation. It’s the honorable thing to do.

Dear Abby: I got married six months ago to an awesome guy. Now we’re expecting. Although I don’t want the child, I am trying hard to want it. But I keep coming back to overwhelming regret, because it is too soon. I know this means the world to him.

I need time away from him to see how I feel. We are never apart, and it’s makes me feel like I have nothing of my own anymore. What do I do? I feel like an awful wife now. What if the baby comes and I turn into some evil mom? — Neurotic In Nevada

Dear Neurotic: Tell your amazing husband you need time alone to recharge and process your thoughts. Was he this way before you were married, or could it be because you are pregnant and, in his eyes, “vulnerable”?

You are not awful for needing alone time, and it won’t make you an evil mom. You may just need respite, which you won’t receive until you make it known. Because, I assume, you are seeing your OB-GYN regularly, it is important you discuss the emotions you are experiencing with them. You may be suffering from depression, which some pregnant women do.

