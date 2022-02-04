100 years ago

Feb. 4, 1922

ROGERS -- The Coleman shoe store and Mrs. Pearl Choate's millinery store, occupying the same room in the opera house block here, suffered an approximate loss of $1,500 from a fire which broke out in their room. The damage was chiefly from smoke and water. Before the flames were brought under control, they had eaten through the floor of the opera house above, but the damage to the building was only about $100.

50 years ago

Feb. 4, 1972

WYNNE -- Four gunmen robbed the Bank of Cherry Valley here Thursday and escaped with $30,311. Emmet Milam, an assistant cashier, said the four gunmen ordered the employees to lie on the floor. Milam said the men forced Howard Beasley, the executive vice president, to fill a paper sack with money. State Police reported about an hour later that two suspects were apprehended at Harold's Corner, northwest of Wynne.

25 years ago

Feb. 4, 1997

PEA RIDGE -- A corpse found curled up inside a vinyl suitcase at the bottom of a ravine Saturday appears to be that of a woman between the ages of 15 and 50, authorities said Monday. A raccoon trapper found the suitcase buried under stones and a windshield north of Pea Ridge Military Park and cut it open. The strong smell and a bone protruding from a small blue shoe prompted Larry Cannady, 26, to call law enforcement authorities. ... Benton County Sheriff Andy Lee said it appears to have been in the suitcase about four months. "There are some disturbing similarities about this and several other unsolved murders in the area," Lee said. "We've been in contact with other departments in the state and Oklahoma and Missouri to compare notes." Lee said the other cases involve females murdered in the past few years. That link and evidence found at Saturday's crime scene suggest the work of a serial killer, he said.

10 years ago

Feb. 4, 2012

Air Force leaders confirmed Friday that the 2013 defense budget proposal includes program cuts at the Air National Guard's 188th Fighter Wing in Fort Smith and 189th Airlift Wing at Little Rock Air Force Base, as well as sweeping personnel trims expected to hit the ranks of Air Guard units in all 50 states. Air Force Secretary Michael Donley and his chief of staff, Gen. Norton Schwartz, released details of a plan to cut the defense budget by $460 billion by shrinking the Air Force by another 9,900 airmen, of which 5,100 will be guardsmen. Additionally, they propose shifting aircraft, trading the 188th's A-10 close-air support fighters for a mission piloting unmanned drones like the Predator. They also plan to cut several aircraft modernization programs, including the C-130 AMP avionics upgrade that is overseen by the Air Guard's 189th Airlift Wing in Jacksonville.