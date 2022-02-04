OTHERS SAY: The United States' response to the Russian aggression in Ukraine

As the United Nations Security Council gathered to discuss Ukraine, it remained uncertain whether Russian troops massed along the border of that country would actually launch an invasion. Russia has denied that it is planning an attack, and on Monday its UN representative accused Washington of "provoking escalation."

What is clear is that a Russian invasion of a nation from which it already has seized territory would be a dangerous violation of international norms. The United States and its NATO allies must demonstrate to Vladimir Putin that Russia--and perhaps the Russian president himself--will pay a high price if the troops he has massed near Ukraine's border enter that country.

Biden administration officials said last week that an invasion would result in "massive consequences" including export controls and sanctions directed at the Russian financial sector.

Yet even as they warn Russia that further aggression would have painful consequences, the U.S. and its European allies must continue to engage Russia diplomatically in the hopes of averting an invasion and easing Ukraine's internal conflicts. They should also resist calls for a premature imposition of sanctions, which could actually lessen the alliance's diplomatic leverage.

In framing their response to Putin's provocations, the U.S. and its allies must reckon with several complicated realities.

One is that, although Ukraine conceivably could join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in the distant future, it is not part of the alliance now and doesn't benefit from its mutual defense provisions.

Another complication is the historical, ethnic and linguistic ties between Russia and Ukraine. There is resentment in Russia about the way Russian-speaking populations have been treated by the newly independent Baltic states, and pro-Russia separatists in Ukraine evoke similar sympathy. In addition to annexing Crimea in 2014, Russia has supported separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Finally, it's impossible to separate the crisis over Ukraine from long-standing Russian grievances about the expansion of NATO after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Fear of "encirclement" by enemies isn't particular to Putin.

It is possible, of course, that the combination of threatened sanctions and diplomacy won't deter Putin from further aggression in Ukraine. In that event the U.S. and its allies must make good on their warnings and prepare for a prolonged period of instability in Europe and a lengthy estrangement with Russia, if not a new Cold War.