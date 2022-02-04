PB hit by storm, dodges brunt of it

A winter storm that stretched from Texas to the Northeast also visited Pine Bluff and the rest of Arkansas, closing schools, government offices and many businesses, as well as knocking out power to almost 1,600 customers in Jefferson County.

But as a forecaster said, it could have been worse.

Colby Pope, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock, said Pine Bluff received about 2 inches of sleet and a half-inch of freezing rain.

"We were able to change the freezing rain forecast to sleet a lot sooner than we thought," he said. "Luckily, the warm air aloft eroded, and the layer thinned allowing the moisture to refreeze and come down as sleet."

Even with the lighter coating of freezing rain, limbs sagged and broke, knocking out power in some areas. According to an Entergy map, some 350 customers in and around Pine Bluff lost power. Pope said as of Thursday afternoon there were 1,592 customers without power in Jefferson County and around 2,000 without power in Cleveland and Lincoln counties.

Electrical crews from Louisiana that contract with Entergy in that state traveled to Pine Bluff to help out.

"We just finished repairing a line and are waiting for our next job," said one worker with Linetec Services of Louisiana who asked that his name not be used because he was not authorized to speak for the company. He was one of several workers in a half-dozen or more electrical rigs working in an area along West 34th Avenue about midday Thursday.

Pope said Arkansas was on the side of the winter front that was producing wintry precipitation but that parts of Alabama, on the other side, were seeing tornadoes.

"This was a massive cold front that moved across, and we had enough moisture in place that, combined with the cold air, was just enough to cause this mess for us," Pope said.

Road conditions in the Pine Bluff area were slick but passable, although with so many closures, there weren't many people trying to get around.

"The current road conditions are soggy and sticking," said Street Department Director Tom Bennett. "What we're doing is we're deploying our calcium salt trucks with sand."

Bennett said his crews had treated all of the overpasses and bridges in the city. Other areas treated are routes to the airport, South Cherry Street, South Hazel Street, West 42nd Avenue and all the necessary roads to keep the emergency access to the hospital open and safe.

The Street Department is also clearing roads from fallen trees, he said.

"We'll come back next week and haul them off," said Bennett. "Right now our goal is to make these streets usable."

"We also have deployed the graders to clear the streets. Everything is a work in progress. The people out there are experienced and have been through this type of situation before."

Bennett gave credit to Ronnie Barnett, saying Barnett was doing an exceptional job directing the workforce.

Barnett helped coordinate a "Weather Response Team" that was on duty 24 hours a day. Three crews are spread over three shifts.

"They have had a plan in place for two weeks to establish the teams and allotted the team's work period," Bennett said.

"We are working in conjunction with the Fire Department. We are making sure the firehouses have clear access."

Pine Bluff Police Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. said his officers were also prepared for the bad weather, saying there had not be an uptick in wrecks or other traffic problems.

"We have our officers out who are prepared for snow and ice," he said. "They are responding to calls. We have not had an increase in collisions."

Franklin said the streets were slushy, especially those areas that get more traffic.

"We are beginning to have some problems on the less-traveled streets," he said. "We are asking our citizens to call the Telephone Reporting Unit at 870-730-2089."

Franklin said Deputy Chief Shirley Warrior was taking those calls and making a determination as to whether an officer needs to respond immediately, later or take the report over the phone.

"There is not a lot of traffic out," Franklin said. "I thank the citizens for that."

With the expectation of a refreeze, Franklin said, officers have been volunteering to come in to assist.

"In situations like this they step up," he said. "We have officers calling to respond. We are going to keep the citizens safe. We are asking residents to stay at home, watch a movie or something."

Pine Bluff Chief Shauwn Howell said officers responded to a house fire at Sixth Avenue and Blake Street on Thursday morning and that the slushy roads made getting to the fire difficult.

"That slows everything down for us," he said. "We are working with the Street Department to make sure that the driveways at the fire stations are clear so the trucks can get in and out of the fire stations."

Howell said he wanted to remind residents to take precautions if they lose power, especially when it comes to generator usage and space heaters.

"Follow the manufacturer's recommendation," he said. "Use the tools properly. Use them correctly. Don't use your generator in an inside enclosed area. Use things for their intended purposes."

Howell said when people lose power, "they start improvising and that can get out of hand. They will start running barrels inside or using barbecue grills that are not intended to be heating sources. Be careful. Don't do anything that will hurt you or your family."

Despite the weather, Howell said the Fire Department was on the job.

"It's challenging for all of us," he said. "We are going to do our best to continue to provide the emergency services that we always provide. We understand things will be a little different than normal because of the weather. We are adjusting as we go."

Howell also said he wanted to thank his crews.

"You got law enforcement, utility companies, and a number of people who are still providing services in this community," he said. "We need each other, and we help each other where we can."