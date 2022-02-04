Pedestrian killed near Fayetteville

A pedestrian was killed on Arkansas 45 east of Fayetteville on Wednesday morning, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Charles Payne, 73, of Fayetteville was walking on the shoulder of the road around 8:40 a.m. when the driver of a 2017 Toyota Camry swerved to avoid hitting a vehicle stopped in the highway and struck him instead.

Payne was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center where medical staff pronounced him dead.

Troopers judged that the weather was cloudy and the road was wet at the time of the crash.