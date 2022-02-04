Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning Feb. 4

• ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes to those in need from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 12 in a drive-through setting. State ID's are required to receive one box per family, according to a news release. Food will be picked up in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and pop their trunks. The event is sponsored by the church's Soul Food for the Mind, Body, and Spirit Feeding Ministry. To help support this ministry, people may mail financial donations to: St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W. Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or send donations electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff. People may also contact Pearl Matlock by email at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net to volunteer. The Rev. Cecil L. Williams Jr. is the pastor.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., holds services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays. The community is invited to attend. The church still practices social distancing and has masks available. Hand sanitizer stations are located at the front doors.

• UNITY CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to join them for services. On Sundays, Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. and worship begins at 10 a.m. On Tuesdays, family night begins with Bible Study at 6 p.m. and a free Small Business and Personal Financial Development Management class starts at 7 p.m. The church is practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available.

• OZARK MISSION PROJECT (OMP), a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church (UMC), will conduct free minor home repairs for people in need in the summer of 2022. Projects include painting, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or making other minor repairs. People who need this assistance should submit an application by May 1. The group will be stationed at Pine Bluff at First United Methodist Church and work on projects July 18-21. Applications and details can be found at ozarkmissionproject.org.

