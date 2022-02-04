Pulaski County districts to stay in remote today

The four Pulaski County public school districts will continue remote learning today, with one campus having a snow day to be made up at a later date.

The decisions by each district were made by the superintendents, who said they closed their campuses for a second consecutive day because of weather and road conditions.

All Little Rock School District campuses, except Southwest High School, will continue to have a remote-learning day today, according to Superintendent Mike Poore.

Southwest High will use a snow day. Further information will be provided to students and staff from the school's administration, he said.

Students from all other schools will work with their teachers to complete assignments remotely through the Schoology software program, Poore said. It will be an alternative methods of instruction day and count as a school day, with students and teachers handling instruction from home.

After-school athletic events and other extracurricular activities in the Little Rock district have been canceled for today. The Afterschool CARE program and the district's administrative offices will be closed. Specific work assignments for employees will be provided by the Little Rock district's Human Resources Department, with employees getting updates via email and text, the announcement said.

The Pulaski County Special School District will also have another alternative methods of instruction day today.

Students will be required to log into the Schoology program to complete assignments, Superintendent Charles McNulty said.

The North Little Rock School District will continue remote learning today, as well. There will be no on-site instruction, after-school activities or athletic events, the district announced.

All campuses and central office sites will be closed and there will be no transportation or food services provided. Students will be required to log on to participate in live, virtual instruction via Google Classroom for attendance, to complete assignments and to collaborate with teachers, Superintendent Greg Pilewski said in a letter to parents Thursday.

Similarly, the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District will keep its schools closed to on-site instruction today, Superintendent Jeremy Owoh said. Students will do their assignments from home.