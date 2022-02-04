Puryear announces for House District 25 in Washington and Crawford counties

Chad Puryear, a special education teacher for the Huntsville School District, announced his Republican bid for the open state House District 25 seat Wednesday.

Rep. Bruce Coleman, R-Mountainburg, who currently lives in the district, decided against running for reelection after the district lost much of Crawford County. Legislative district boundaries were redrawn following the 2020 U.S. census. The new district runs through rural areas of eastern Washington and Crawford counties and includes a portion of Franklin County.

Puryear's announcement sets up a Republican primary against already announced candidate Jody Harris of Fayetteville.

Puryear, 38, holds a master's degree in special education from Arkansas State University and a bachelor's degree from the University of Arkansas in agricultural education.

"I am a sixth generation Arkansas farmer with conservative values and a desire to be a voice for this district," Puryear's announcement says. "My life has deep roots in rural Arkansas, and I am passionate about the way of life our small communities offer. I believe that we can support rural development in Arkansas while preserving the quality of life these communities provide."

The state Board of Apportionment approved new legislative district lines Nov. 29. The state redraws boundaries every 10 years, after each U.S. census, to equalize district population. The board consists of the sitting governor, attorney general and secretary of state.

The state has 100 House districts. State representatives serve four-year terms and receive a base salary of $44,357. They also receive per diem and reimbursement for expenses.