Remington parent posts record sales

Vista Outdoor, the parent company of Remington Ammunition which has a plant in Lonoke, on Thursday reported record third quarter sales that beat analysts expectations on the strength, in part, of its ammunition operations.

Remington Ammunition employs a little more than 1,000 people at its Arkansas plant and is still looking to hire more workers to fill open positions, according to a company spokesman. Vista Outdoor purchased Remington Ammunition out of bankruptcy in 2020.

In November, Vista Outdoor acquired Arkansas-based Fiber Energy, a maker of wood pellets for grilling, in a deal valued at $48 million. In October, Vista Outdoor said it would add a distribution center in Bryant for its e-bike company QuietKat and Camp Chef brands.

On Thursday Vista Outdoor reported net income of $118.1 million, or $2 per share, for its fiscal 2022 third quarter ended Dec. 26. That's up from $78.9 million or $1.31 per share for the same quarter last year. A consensus of eight analysts had predicted earnings of $1.92 per share.

Revenue stood at $794.65 million for the third quarter, up from $574.7 for the same period a year ago. A consensus of seven analysts had predicted revenue of $749.37 million.

Sales in the sporting products category, which includes ammunition, was $460 million, up 60% from the year ago period. The company said sales gains driven by organic growth from Remington and HEVI-Shot acquisitions from a year ago.

Vista Outdoor formed in 2015 and is made up of 39 outdoor brands, including, bicycles, camping gear, golf and skiing equipment, optics and ammunition makers.

Shares of Vista Outdoor closed at $39.54, down 7 cents or less than 1% in trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares have traded as low as $27.02 and as high as $52.69 over the past year.